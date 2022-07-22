Membership : Access or Sign Up
Darren Clarke moves to top of the leaderboard at The Senior Open

Clarke hit five birdies and two bogeys in his second round to sit on eight-under-par.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Jul 2022, 2:48 PM
Darren Clarke (file photo)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DARREN CLARKE MOVED to the top of the leaderboard at The Senior Open with a second round 67 at Gleneagles today.

Clarke hit five birdies and two bogeys to finish three-under-par for the day, building on a strong start yesterday where he registered a bogey-free five-under-par 65.

The 53-year-old was one of Friday’s early starters and now holds the clubhouse lead, sitting on eight-under-par.

Padraig Harrington – who shot a four-under 66 in the first round – has started his second round, while Paul McGinley is two-over after a second round 71.

Sean Fitzgerald is 11-over after a second round 75 and is set to miss the cut. 

England’s Paul Broadhurst and Canada’s Stephen Ames were both two shots behind Clarke in the early stages of their second rounds.

South African David Frost has completed his second round, and trails Clarke by three shots.

