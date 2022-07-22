Darren Clarke moves to top of the leaderboard at The Senior Open

DARREN CLARKE MOVED to the top of the leaderboard at The Senior Open with a second round 67 at Gleneagles today.

Clarke hit five birdies and two bogeys to finish three-under-par for the day, building on a strong start yesterday where he registered a bogey-free five-under-par 65.

Advertisement

The 53-year-old was one of Friday’s early starters and now holds the clubhouse lead, sitting on eight-under-par.

Padraig Harrington – who shot a four-under 66 in the first round – has started his second round, while Paul McGinley is two-over after a second round 71.

Sean Fitzgerald is 11-over after a second round 75 and is set to miss the cut.

England’s Paul Broadhurst and Canada’s Stephen Ames were both two shots behind Clarke in the early stages of their second rounds.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

South African David Frost has completed his second round, and trails Clarke by three shots.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!