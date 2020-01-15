This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
West Ham announce return of Ireland goalkeeper Randolph

The 32-year-old previously spent two years at the Hammers before joining Middlesbrough in 2017.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 12:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,912 Views 8 Comments
The Wicklow stopper holding up his Hammers shirt.
Image: whufc.com
The Wicklow stopper holding up his Hammers shirt.
Image: whufc.com

DARREN RANDOLPH HAS joined West Ham for a second spell, it has been confirmed today. 

The 32-year-old Wicklow man, who is Ireland’s current number one, has signed for the Hammers on a three-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee. 

His move from Middlesbrough was held up due to fears over a thigh injury. 

Randolph previously spent two years at the London club, playing at their final game at Upton Park, before leaving for Boro in 2017. 

With Lukasz Fabianski currently unavailable with an aggravated hip injury following surgery and back-up keeper Roberto unconvincing when he has featured, Randolph could go straight into the West Ham team. 

They face Everton at home in the Premier League this Saturday afternoon. 

“I’m delighted to be back at West Ham United,” Randolph said. “I had two great years at the club previously and still have a lot of friends here, so I had no hesitation in coming back. West Ham is a massive club, with fantastic supporters and an excellent squad of players.

It’s a great challenge for me and I am really looking forward to working with the goalkeepers here and helping the team in any way I can.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Middlesbrough – the management, staff, players and fans – for their support. I had a great time there and wish them all the very best for the rest of the season.

“This opportunity was simply too good to turn down, though. It’s a great feeling to be back in the Premier League with such a fantastic club, and I can’t wait to get started.”

