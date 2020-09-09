This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 9 September 2020
Advertisement

David Clifford set to miss Kerry championship semi-final after losing red card appeal - reports

The Kingdom’s captain was sent-off in the closing stages of East Kerry’s win over St Kieran’s.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 11:20 PM
31 minutes ago 564 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5200596
East Kerry's David Clifford protesting referee Jonathan Griffin's decision.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
East Kerry's David Clifford protesting referee Jonathan Griffin's decision.
East Kerry's David Clifford protesting referee Jonathan Griffin's decision.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DAVID CLIFFORD IS set to miss East Kerry’s county senior championship semi-final against St Brendan’s on Friday night after his red card appeal was unsuccessful.

The Irish Independent are among the outlets reporting that the Kerry captain failed to have his red card overturned and suspension lifted at a hearing tonight.

Two-time All-Star Clifford was sent-off in the closing stages of the quarter-final win over St Kieran’s following an off-the-ball incident.

The 21-year-old Fossa man was at the centre of the late drama in Austin Stack Park as he hit a key late goal, one of the final points and was then handed his marching orders as the defending champions eventually sealed their last-four spot.

He will play no part next time out, however. Tonight’s news comes as a huge blow for East Kerry, who are now without their star player as they look to win back-to-back titles.

The showdown comes as a repeat of last year’s semi-final, in which Clifford made the difference, and it will be shown live on TG4 on Friday night [throw-in 7.30pm]. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie