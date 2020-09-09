David Clifford set to miss Kerry championship semi-final after losing red card appeal - reports

DAVID CLIFFORD IS set to miss East Kerry’s county senior championship semi-final against St Brendan’s on Friday night after his red card appeal was unsuccessful.

The Irish Independent are among the outlets reporting that the Kerry captain failed to have his red card overturned and suspension lifted at a hearing tonight.

Two-time All-Star Clifford was sent-off in the closing stages of the quarter-final win over St Kieran’s following an off-the-ball incident.

The 21-year-old Fossa man was at the centre of the late drama in Austin Stack Park as he hit a key late goal, one of the final points and was then handed his marching orders as the defending champions eventually sealed their last-four spot.

He will play no part next time out, however. Tonight’s news comes as a huge blow for East Kerry, who are now without their star player as they look to win back-to-back titles.

The showdown comes as a repeat of last year’s semi-final, in which Clifford made the difference, and it will be shown live on TG4 on Friday night [throw-in 7.30pm].

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

David Clifford has failed in his bid to get his red card overturned. He will be suspended for East Kerry's county semi-final against St Brendan's. — Adam Moynihan (@AdamMoynihan) September 9, 2020

I have it confirmed that East Kerry's David Clifford's appeal against his red card and suspension has been unsuccessful. He will serve a one game ban and so miss Friday's Kerry SFC semi-final against St Brendans. — Paul Brennan (@Brennan_PB) September 9, 2020

Confirmed by East Kerry: David Clifford's appeal tonight was unsuccessful. Will serve a one game ban and will miss Friday night's county semi-final with St. Brendan's. — Eoin Sheahan (@EoinSheahan) September 9, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!