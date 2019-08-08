This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arsenal agree fee for Luiz, Celtic's Tierney having a medical

The defensive pair look set to join the Gunners before the transfer window shuts later today.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 10:29 AM
52 minutes ago 3,499 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4757042
Luiz and Tierney.
Image: PA Images
Luiz and Tierney.
Image: PA Images

CHELSEA DEFENDER DAVID Luiz looks set to join London rivals Arsenal.

The 32-year-old Brazilian centre-back will leave Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium, boosting head coach Unai Emery’s backline options.

A deal worth around £8 million has been agreed between the clubs for a player who has enjoyed two spells at Chelsea either side of a two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is undergoing a medical today ahead of a proposed £25m move from the Scottish champions. 

If personal terms can be agreed, it would see the 22-year-old left full-back become a Scottish record deal. 

David Luiz first joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2011, before departing for Paris three years later. He returned to west London in 2016 and won the Premier League title in his first year back at the club.

He was a regular for the Blues last season but the appointment of former team-mate Frank Lampard as Chelsea’s new manager has signalled change.

The transfer window in England closes at 5pm on Thursday, meaning the clubs must now move quickly to get the transaction finalised, with David Luiz expected to sign a two-year deal.

Chelsea are prevented from signing a replacement as they are currently serving a transfer ban that allows players to leave but prevents any incoming deals.

Arsenal lost club captain Laurent Koscielny to Bordeaux this week.

