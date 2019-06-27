Motherwell midfielder's move to Celtic collapses again

MOTHERWELL YOUNGSTER DAVID Turnbull’s move to Scottish champions Celtic has fallen through for the second time after it emerged that the midfielder needs ‘immediate preventative surgery’.

A £3.25m fee had been agreed between both clubs, and Turnbull had agreed terms on a four-year deal, but during his medical an issue was identified which will require the 19-year-old to go under the knife as soon as possible. He’s expected to be out of action for a considerable period of time.

Celtic were still keen on signing the gifted Scot but revised their offer to Motherwell in the circumstances. The clubs couldn’t reach an agreement, and both have confirmed that Turnbull will now remain at Fir Park.

A statement from Motherwell read:

“David Turnbull is to remain a Motherwell player, with a proposed move to Celtic FC no longer taking place.

An agreement was reached with the Glasgow club on 12 June, subject to the player agreeing personal terms, which he did, and undergoing a medical. During that medical process, an issue was identified that will require David to have immediate preventative surgery and subsequent rehabilitation.

“Celtic were still keen to sign the player despite this matter arising. But having presented revised transfer terms to Motherwell, the clubs could not reach an agreement.

“David will now remain at Fir Park and will shortly have an operation which will rule him out of any football for an extended period, the exact length to be determined following surgery.

“We will give David all the support he needs during this process. We wish him the best with his procedure and rehabilitation, and look forward to watching him play in claret and amber again in the near future.”

David Turnbull. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

A statement from the treble-treble champions added: “It is unfortunate that we were not able to proceed with the transfer of David to Celtic, having agreed a significant fee with Motherwell and reaching agreement with the player.

It is regrettable that David will be out of action for a considerable length of time and, clearly, these circumstances are totally outwith the club’s control. We did everything we could to find a solution.

“We would like to thank David and his representatives for the professionalism they have shown throughout. We also thank Motherwell FC for the way they have handled this process.

“We wish David all the very best with the operation and every success for the future.”

Turbull scored 16 times and made seven assists last season, earning the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year award.

The move initially collapsed in farcical circumstances earlier in the month, with Celtic issuing a statement via Twitter which said the club had made a “fantastic” and “magnificent” take-it-or-leave-it offer to the player via his agent, Liam O’Donnell.

Celtic later intimated that they had “dropped their interest” in Turnbull, this shortly before an offer of £3.25m from Norwich was accepted by Motherwell.

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy even publicly admitted defeat in Celtic’s bid to land Turnbull, but soon afterwards the Glasgow giants renewed their interest in the midfielder and eventually got a deal over the line.

It now appears, however, that it has fallen at the final hurdle in unfortunate circumstances for club and player.

