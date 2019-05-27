This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'That official wanted to make a name for himself' - Fitzgerald furious after being sent off

The Wexford boss was dismissed to the stands during his side’s Leinster SHC clash with Galway.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 27 May 2019, 12:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,525 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4655332
Davy Fitzgerald in the stand after being sent off.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Davy Fitzgerald in the stand after being sent off.
Davy Fitzgerald in the stand after being sent off.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS slammed the decision to send him from the sideline during Wexford’s clash with Galway, saying that the sideline official “wanted to make a name for himself.”

The Wexford boss was dismissed by referee Johnny Murphy following a verbal altercation with sideline official Mick Murtagh in the early stages of the second half.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport after the game which ended in a draw, Fitzgerald explained that he was responding to an incident which saw Wexford defender Damien Reck get struck by a third-man tackle.

“It was an off the ball incident,” Fitzgerald began before adding that he felt the decision to send him off was unfair.

“He didn’t stay down for no reason and that cost us a score. I’ve seen other people come onto the field and make points and be just as animated.

Yet, I get sent [off] all the time. I don’t think it’s personally fair on myself and if you look at the whole thing I can promise you you’ll see more people giving out. That official wanted to make a name for himself and fair play to him, he probably did.”

Shortly after Fitzgerald was sent off, Wexford reduced the gap to four points through two Lee Chin frees before eventually going on to play out a draw against the reigning Leinster champions. 

When asked if the incident inspired his side to rally back into the contest, Fitzgerald said:

“He [the official] probably helped us out that way. I’m so proud of my lads, even after that, they stood up. And that’s what I believe Wexford are about. They’ll never give in and they’ll fight to the bitter end.”

Wexford remain unbeaten in the Leinster championship after clinching two draws in the competition, and Fitzgerald says he is proud of how his players responded against Galway.

“I feel that we could have won the game. I am so proud of the lads. We had 10 wides in the first half and missed some easy scores.

“They showed courage, they showed heart. I don’t care what people say, what they think of the game. The tackles that went out were absolutely incredible today.

“It’s a point, we haven’t lost a game in the Leinster championship yet.” 

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

