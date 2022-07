Barca president says Frenkie de Jong isn't for sale amid links to Man United

BARCELONA PRESIDENT JOAN Laporta says that Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong is not for sale despite rumours of a departure to the Premier League.

De Jong “is a Barca player and unless we have a need or interest in selling him, we don’t want to sell him,” Laporta said as the club unveiled new signing Franck Kessie.

“We know he has offers. If at some moment we were interested, we would consider it, but right now, we’re not selling the player,” Laporta insisted.

Advertisement

De Jong, 25, has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and a reunion with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who is preparing for his first season at Old Trafford.

United yesterday announced the signing of de Jong’s international team-mate Tyrell Malacia, with the left-back joining from Feyenoord.

Denmark international Christian Eriksen has also verbally agreed to join the club.

Meanwhile, Barca president Laporta revealed the club had made an offer to France international Ousmane Dembele, whose contract expired at the end of June.

“Ousmane is no longer a Barca player, but we made him an offer,” said Laporta. “He hasn’t accepted it yet, but he wants to continue talking.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

“We’re going to carry on speaking, at least for now.”

Laporta also acknowledged having lunch with Jorge Mendes, the agent of Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who is reportedly looking to leave Manchester United.

“We discussed the transfer market in general, but I’m not going to specify if he spoke to me about a player in particular,” said Laporta.

– © AFP 2022