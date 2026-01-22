'We’ve never had 12,500 people here... It's a little bit surreal'

DENIS BUCKLEY WAS still an 18-year-old in school at Blackrock College when he first played for a senior Connacht side.

The Connacht A team were short on bodies and they called on the Roscommon man, who was part of their sub-academy.

Buckley had been involved in the Connacht pathway since the age of 14, having been spotted playing for Creggs RFC by Nigel Carolan, but it was obviously a big step up.

Whatever about the individual achievement, it also means Buckley played at what is now the Dexcom Stadium a long time before it became what it is today – an impressive 12,500-capacity venue that will be officially unveiled at Saturday’s game against Leinster.

The towering new Clan Stand can hold more than 6,000 people and has hospitality facilities that should give a big boost to Connacht’s revenues.

That A game back in 2009 means Buckley has seen a very different version of what used to be the Sportsground.

“At that stage, the Clan Stand didn’t exist,” says 35-year-old Buckley.

“It was just a terrace. I actually couldn’t remember what it even looked like, to be honest with you, and I saw a picture of it a few weeks ago, and it was literally just a standing terrace with a few rails. That was it.

“So, when they brought the Clan Stand in at the time [in 2011], that was big. And what they’ve done now dwarves that.

Advertisement

“It’s a little bit surreal and even as you’re on the pitch – and it’s not that long ago the pitch was resurfaced – and you’re there every day, you don’t really notice that it gets slightly bigger each day.

Buckley has been a key man for Connacht for well over a decade. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“Then last week, we got a tour of the stand and when you’re actually up there and you’re looking down and you just have a different appreciation for how big it is and the job that they’ve done, it’s brilliant.”

Due to the redevelopment at Dexcom Stadium, Connacht have been playing in front of reduced crowds of under 4,000 in recent times, so they’re excited to welcome a Galway record sell-out for the visit of Leinster on Saturday.

“We’ve never had 12,500 people here, so we are all really excited for that,” says Buckley.

He has been in Connacht at times when their training facilities made life difficult.

He and 34-year-old hooker Dave Heffernan recently discussed how good the young Connacht players now have it.

“It’s funny, the lads coming through now, especially lads that are in their first year, they just have no idea,” says Buckley.

“They didn’t even have the Portacabins last year, but the Portacabins were probably an upgrade on the previous changing rooms because they were just freezing.

“So the lads coming through now just think it’s all indoor pitches and saunas and ice baths in the changing rooms and the works, so it’s a bit funny.”

On the subject of top-class facilities, Buckley speaks with pride about the transformation at his home club, Creggs.

The club now has a 4G pitch with a stand, three grass pitches, a sparkling gym and clubhouse, a 1km walkway, as well as accessible and inclusive facilities such as a sensory room.

The stand at Creggs RFC. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

“The job Creggs have done is incredible,” says Buckley. “It almost begs belief and especially if you saw what was there before.

“Up until this year, when we [Connacht] got the HPC open, Creggs was definitely much better facilities than we had last year here.

“Even the gym, there’s like an indoor track. I was at something last year for their 50th anniversary and it’s a very proud club and a proud area and some great people that are behind all that.”

As Connacht get set for their big occasions on Saturday, Buckley is hoping they can get the emotional pitch right.

The western province felt they didn’t manage that last season when they hosted Munster in front of a record 27,580 crowd at MacHale Park in Castlebar.

“I think that was one where maybe we did let the occasion get the better of us,” says Buckley. “When we reviewed that game, there were definitely a few regrets about how we did things in the game and that we didn’t just stick to our plan.

“We have spoken about that and there is an awareness that it’s a big occasion this week, but it’s about going out and executing our game and then if that energy source adds a little bit more, that’s brilliant.

“We’re so excited for this weekend and everything and the big occasion, but we just have to go and play our game and not let that be a distraction. We have to use that and not let it affect us in a bad way.”