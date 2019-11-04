Denmark name strong 20-man squad for Euro 2020 showdown with Ireland

Yussuf Poulsen (right), who scored the winner against Switzerland last month, and Christian Gytkjaer, are both in the latest squad.

DENMARK MANAGER AGE Hareide has named a strong squad for their final two Euro 2020 qualifying Group D games.

The Danes face Gibraltar in Copenhagen on 15 November, before travelling to Dublin to take on the Republic of Ireland three days later.

Widely expected to see off the minnows in their penultimate match, that would leave Denmark three points ahead of the Boys in Green heading into their showdown at the Aviva Stadium.

With Switzerland — who are currently one point back on 11 — likely to earn two more wins as they finish up against Georgia and Gibraltar, Mick McCarthy’s men will need to beat Denmark to qualify automatically for the finals.

Alternatively, the Nations League looks set to provide another opportunity via two one-legged play-off matches.

Denmark have today released a 20-man squad but three players will be added later in the week.

Nice striker Kasper Dolberg is the only notable absentee, while uncapped Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaad is included.

Source: dbu.dk

