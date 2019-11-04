This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 4 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Denmark name strong 20-man squad for Euro 2020 showdown with Ireland

Age Hareide will add three more players to his panel later this week.

By Ben Blake Monday 4 Nov 2019, 12:54 PM
34 minutes ago 932 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4878297
Yussuf Poulsen (right), who scored the winner against Switzerland last month, and Christian Gytkjaer, are both in the latest squad.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Yussuf Poulsen (right), who scored the winner against Switzerland last month, and Christian Gytkjaer, are both in the latest squad.
Yussuf Poulsen (right), who scored the winner against Switzerland last month, and Christian Gytkjaer, are both in the latest squad.
Image: Imago/PA Images

DENMARK MANAGER AGE Hareide has named a strong squad for their final two Euro 2020 qualifying Group D games. 

The Danes face Gibraltar in Copenhagen on 15 November, before travelling to Dublin to take on the Republic of Ireland three days later. 

Widely expected to see off the minnows in their penultimate match, that would leave Denmark three points ahead of the Boys in Green heading into their showdown at the Aviva Stadium. 

With Switzerland — who are currently one point back on 11 — likely to earn two more wins as they finish up against Georgia and Gibraltar, Mick McCarthy’s men will need to beat Denmark to qualify automatically for the finals. 

Alternatively, the Nations League looks set to provide another opportunity via two one-legged play-off matches. 

Denmark have today released a 20-man squad but three players will be added later in the week. 

Nice striker Kasper Dolberg is the only notable absentee, while uncapped Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaad is included. 

Denmark squad Source: dbu.dk

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie