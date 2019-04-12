This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Costa's eight-game ban stands after Atletico fail in appeal

The Royal Spanish Football Federation has rejected an appeal from Atletico Madrid over the striker’s ban.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Apr 2019, 6:33 PM
41 minutes ago 402 Views 1 Comment
Costa was sent off against Barcelona.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Costa was sent off against Barcelona.
Costa was sent off against Barcelona.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

DIEGO COSTA’S EIGHT-MATCH suspension was upheld after the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed Atletico Madrid’s appeal had been dismissed.

Costa was sent off in the first half of Saturday’s 2-0 La Liga loss away to Barcelona, which left Diego Simeone’s side 11 points behind the league leaders.

The Spain international saw red after an outburst aimed at referee Jesus Gil Manzano, who claimed the striker insulted his mother and grabbed his arm after being given his marching orders at Camp Nou.

Simeone described the ban as “too much” but the RFEF announced on Friday its Appeals Committee had rejected Atletico’s case.

However, the club can still appeal against the ban by raising the issue with Spain’s Administrative Court for Sport (TAD).

Costa will not be able available for the rest of the season if the sanction stands, with Atletico having just seven LaLiga matches left.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s impending sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

