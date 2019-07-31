This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Whyte provisionally suspended as interim world heavyweight champion after drugs findings

The WBC have taken the action against the British boxer due to a positive test in July.

By AFP Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 10:52 AM
1 hour ago 765 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4747284
Dillian Whyte after his victory over Oscar Rivas.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Dillian Whyte after his victory over Oscar Rivas.
Dillian Whyte after his victory over Oscar Rivas.
Image: Bradley Collyer

DILLIAN WHYTE’S STATUS as interim world heavyweight champion and mandatory challenger to Deontay Wilder has been provisionally suspended by the WBC following an “adverse” drugs finding.

The Jamaica-born British boxer, 31, returned the positive test three days before his fight against Colombian Oscar Rivas at London’s O2 Arena on 20 July but was cleared to fight after attending an independent panel hearing.

Whyte, who beat Rivas on points, served a doping suspension between 2012 and 2014 for a previous offence.

He said before the WBC decision that he was “disappointed with the rubbish” said about him but if his B sample tests positive he faces a potential career-ending ban.

“A sample UKAD (UK Anti-Doping) collected from Mr Dillian Whyte in relation with his bout against Oscar Rivas yielded an adverse finding,” the WBC said in a statement.

“In light of that adverse finding, and pending the outcome of the WBC’s own investigation and adjudicatory process, the WBC is provisionally suspending the WBC’s recognition of Dillian Whyte as WBC interim world heavyweight champion and mandatory challenger of the division.”

Whyte would have the opportunity to present his case at an investigative hearing, the WBC said.

Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn said last week the boxer was “absolutely broken”.

Since his comeback, Whyte has fought 18 times, losing only once to compatriot and former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, in 2015.

© – AFP 2019

AFP

