Manchester City goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita celebrates their victory. Alamy Stock Photo
Disappointment for Katie McCabe, as Man City book final spot at Arsenal's expense

The Ireland international came off the bench for the Gunners in the second half.
11.41pm, 6 Feb 2025

IT WAS a disappointing night for Ireland international Katie McCabe and her teammates, as Man City beat Arsenal 2-1 to reach the League Cup final.

Mary Fowler got both goals for her side including a 95th-minute winner, after a Mariona Caldentey penalty just before the hour mark had cancelled out the Australia international’s opener midway through the first half.

Ireland international Katie McCabe was introduced off the bench in the 74th minute, having returned from suspension.

However, the Dubliner could not inspire her side to victory and the late drama came down the other end of the pitch instead.

There is Irish interest for City too, but Tara O’Hanlon and Eve O’Carroll are both out injured, with the former earlier this week confirming she had suffered a medial collateral ligament [MCL] injury.

City will now face WSL leaders Chelsea in the final on 15 March at Derby’s Pride Park Stadium.

