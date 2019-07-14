2 mins ago

Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of the All-Ireland senior football championship Super 8s clash between Donegal and Meath from Ballybofey.

After reigning supreme in Ulster again, Donegal begin their Super 8s Group 1 campaign against beaten Leinster finalists Meath, who came through a Round 4 Qualifier against Clare to reach this stage of the championship.

Declan Bonner’s Donegal have moved impressively through the gears already this summer and will want to lay down another marker on home soil.

Throw in is at 2pm and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.