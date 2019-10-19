This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England teen dropped for 'disciplinary reasons,' as Dortmund beat Bundesliga leaders

Jadon Sancho was absent from the victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

By AFP Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 9:29 PM
48 minutes ago 1,852 Views No Comments
Marco Reus scored the game's only goal.
Marco Reus scored the game's only goal.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND BEAT top of the table Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-0 to jump to fourth in the Bundesliga on Saturday, level with Bayern Munich who earlier dropped points at Augsburg.

The top of the Bundesliga grew even more congested with the top nine separated by just two points. Of the eight who have played so far this weekend, only Eintracht Frankfurt and Dortmund have won.

Gladbach remained top, ahead of Wolfsburg, who drew 1-1 at Leipzig, on goal difference. Both have 16 points from eight games.

Bayern, Dortmund and RB Leipzig are all one point behind. Then come four teams on 14 points, including Freiburg, who could have gone top but lost, 2-0, at Union Berlin, and Beyer Leverkusen, who could also have taken over first, but lost at Frankfurt on Friday. Schalke have a chance to seize top spot when they visit Hoffenheim on Sunday.

In Dortmund, Thorgan Hazard’s first-half strike for the home team against his former club was ruled out by VAR for a tight offside call.

Hazard found a sprinting Marco Reus with a perfect through-ball in the 58th minute. Reus slotted home for the only goal of the game.

Even though another Dortmund strike was erased by VAR in the 85th minute, the home team finished the game hanging on, adopting a back-five and even a back-six in added time to end a run of three successive draws.

Dortmund started without 19-year-old  attacker Jadon Sancho who was dropped for “disciplinary reasons”. 

“Jadon is a great kid, but he is still very young,” Michael Zorc, the Dortmund director of football, told German television before kick off. “The decision was not easy, but there was no other choice. The suspension is only active for today.”

German media reported Sancho had returned late from England duty.

Reigning champions Bayern, meanwhile, slipped up for the second league match in succession, having lost 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim before the international break.

© – AFP 2019   

