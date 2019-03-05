59 mins ago

At the Bernabeu, meanwhile, Ajax arrive with a 2-1 disadvantage against a side that has never failed to defend that scoreline at home.

In better news for the Dutch side, Madrid are missing Sergio Ramos through his deliberate suspension, while Gareth Bale’s plight continues: having been booed off after an anonymous display against Barcelona, he is on the bench tonight.

Frenkie De Jong starts for Ajax, at a ground he is going to get used to as a Barcelona player from next season.