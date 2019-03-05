It’s advantage to Spurs and the champions in the second legs of their last-16 ties.
Liveblog
Back to Germany – Marco Reus wriggles into the penalty area, and his shot clips Sanchez but is kept out by Lloris.
GOOOOALLLL! REAL MADRID 0-2 AJAX
Wow, wow, wow! Ajax have the second goal they need, and it’s only taken 18 minutes! This time from David Neres, again set up by Dusan Tadic. My word, as it stands – they are going through and Madrid, inveterate winners of this competition, are going OUT.
Dortmund pass the ball about in front of Spurs to little effect, but eventually hoik the ball over the top for Alcacer, who peels off Sanchez and spoons the ball over the bar, but he’s offside.
Reus caught narrowly offside as he drifts in from the left-wing. Dortmund are switching play reasonably effectively so far, trying to exploit space behind the Spurs’ wing backs, as we’ve seen Liverpool and Man United do this season.
Jan Vertonghen: What. A. Tackle. Reus finds space in the box, and just as he’s about to pull the trigger, Vertonghen slides in to pinch the ball. He even managed to hack clear while lying on the ground. Superb.
The ball breaks to Sancho in the box but he fails to pick out Reus in the box, and instead prods the ball tamely wide.
Back in Germany, Dortmund have continued to have all of the ball as they probe the Spurs defence.
GOAL! Real Madrid 0-1 Ajax
Well, well: what a start for Ajax as Hakim Ziyech collects a Tadic pass to slot past Courtois. It’s now 2-2 on aggregate, and Ajax need one more goal to go through, and they have lots of time to find it…
Sissoko does well to clear said corner, but a subsequent throw-in sets Sancho flying down the touchline. His pullback finds Marco Reus, but Alderweireld hacks clear.
Three at the back again for Spurs. One of them – Davinson Sanchez – does well to match Sancho for pace and the put the ball out for a throw in. From that, Dortmund win a corner off Christian Eriksen.
Boos from the stadium as Spurs hog the ball for the first minute.
Dortmund need goals – at least three of them – so have stacked their attack: it features Reus, Gotze, Alcacer and Sancho. Expect a ferocious start…
Kick-off!
A reminder that VAR is in operation across these games tonight.
‘Spurs might get beat tonight but they’ll definitely go through’ reckons Harry Redknapp.
You’ll Never Walk Alone ringing around the Westfalenstadion before the sides come onto the field.
The Yellow Wall is a heck of a sight.
With seven minutes to kick-off, a reminder of the permutations tonight:
Tottenham lead Dortmund 3-0 from the first-leg, meaning that the German side will have to score three times without conceding to force extra-time. If they let in a goal, they’ll have to score five. Even Spurs, etc…
Ajax, meanwhile, need to score twice at the Bernabeu as they trail 2-1 on aggregate.
Kane; Unable.
Ajax may soon be losing Frenkie De Jong to Ajax, but hey, they sure have some talent coming through to replace him…
This is just outrageous pic.twitter.com/EXS5lr7KJV— FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) March 5, 2019
We briefly interrupt this football broadcast to bring some big breaking news from Irish sport – Irish women’s hockey coach Graham Shaw – whose achievement in leading Ireland to last year’s World Cup final saw him named RTÉ’s Manager of the Year, has just resigned.
Full details from The42′s Ryan Bailey here.
Some interesting news from German football earlier today: Jogi Loew has announced that he won’t be considering 2014 World Cup winners Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller for selection from now on.
Full details here.
At the Bernabeu, meanwhile, Ajax arrive with a 2-1 disadvantage against a side that has never failed to defend that scoreline at home.
In better news for the Dutch side, Madrid are missing Sergio Ramos through his deliberate suspension, while Gareth Bale’s plight continues: having been booed off after an anonymous display against Barcelona, he is on the bench tonight.
📝 Our starting XI tonight! #RMUCL | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/w1T2njISXY— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 5, 2019
Frenkie De Jong starts for Ajax, at a ground he is going to get used to as a Barcelona player from next season.
FULL SQUAD. 🖨#UCL #reaaja pic.twitter.com/JVqmZ54oM5— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) March 5, 2019
Team news
Harry Winks return to the Spurs midfield to displace the plodding Victor Wanyama, and he will add some guile to a central area also featuring the, eh, plodding Moussa Sissoko.
Trippier and Rose are swapped for Aurier and Ben Davies, while Dele Alli is still not to feature.
#THFC: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 5, 2019
Latest odds from @WilliamHill 👉https://t.co/DZNOyGhv0Q#COYS ⚪️ #UCL pic.twitter.com/P6AY5muSYZ
Here’s the Dortmund team, meanwhile, in weird Harry Potter-style font.
They are significantly stronger than they were in the first-leg: Marco Reus is back, while Akanji and Weigl should firm up that hopeless Wembley defence.
🚨 #BVB STARTING XI 🚨— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 5, 2019
They-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named ⚡️#BVBTHFC pic.twitter.com/Qs872ZVuOA
Welcome to our live coverage of this latest interrogation of the ‘Spursy’ condition.
Tottenham are away to Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie with a 3-0 first-leg advantage: only three sides in the history of the competition have ever overturned such a deficit.
Spurs, however, are in rotten form: Hugo Lloris’ penalty save on Saturday ensured they didn’t lose three straight-games.
In better news for Mauricio Pochettino, Dortmund are foraging for form too: they have won just one of their last seven games and have seen their lead at the top of the Bundesliga cut to goal difference.
We’ll also be across Ajax’s trip to the champions, Real Madrid. The home side have a 2-1 lead from a first-leg, but like Tottenham, are horribly out of form.
Get in touch by emailing gavincooney@the42.ie, tweet @gcooney93 or leave a comment below the line.
Kick-offs are at 8pm.
Team news is coming up.
COMMENTS (4)