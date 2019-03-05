This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 5 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

6,044 Views 4 Comments
Share
22Mins

Netherlands: Real Madrid vs Ajax Hakim Ziyech celebrates his goal for Ajax at the Bernabeu. They've since scored a second! Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

21Mins

Back to Germany – Marco Reus wriggles into the penalty area, and his shot clips Sanchez but is kept out by Lloris. 

19Mins

GOOOOALLLL! REAL MADRID 0-2 AJAX

Wow, wow, wow! Ajax have the second goal they need, and it’s only taken 18 minutes! This time from David Neres, again set up by Dusan Tadic. My word, as it stands – they are going through and Madrid, inveterate winners of this competition, are going OUT. 

16Mins

Dortmund pass the ball about in front of Spurs to little effect, but eventually hoik the ball over the top for Alcacer, who peels off Sanchez and spoons the ball over the bar, but he’s offside. 

12Mins

Reus caught narrowly offside as he drifts in from the left-wing. Dortmund are switching play reasonably effectively so far, trying to exploit space behind the Spurs’ wing backs, as we’ve seen Liverpool and Man United do this season. 

12Mins

Jan Vertonghen: What. A. Tackle. Reus finds space in the box, and just as he’s about to pull the trigger,  Vertonghen slides in to pinch the ball. He even managed to hack clear while lying on the ground. Superb. 

10Mins

The ball breaks to Sancho in the box but he fails to pick out Reus in the box, and instead prods the ball tamely wide. 

9Mins

Back in Germany, Dortmund have continued to have all of the ball as they probe the Spurs defence. 

8Mins

GOAL! Real Madrid 0-1 Ajax 

Well, well: what a start for Ajax as Hakim Ziyech collects a Tadic pass to slot past Courtois. It’s now 2-2 on aggregate, and Ajax need one more goal to go through, and they have lots of time to find it…

5Mins

Sissoko does well to clear said corner, but a subsequent throw-in sets Sancho flying down the touchline. His pullback finds Marco Reus, but Alderweireld hacks clear. 

4Mins

Three at the back again for Spurs. One of them – Davinson Sanchez – does well to match Sancho for pace and the put the ball out for a throw in. From that, Dortmund win a corner off Christian Eriksen. 

1Mins

Boos from the stadium as Spurs hog the ball for the first minute. 

Dortmund need goals – at least three of them – so have stacked their attack: it features Reus, Gotze, Alcacer and Sancho. Expect a ferocious start…

A reminder that VAR is in operation across these games tonight. 

‘Spurs might get beat tonight but they’ll definitely go through’ reckons Harry Redknapp. 

You’ll Never Walk Alone ringing around the Westfalenstadion before the sides come onto the field. 

The Yellow Wall is a heck of a sight. 

With seven minutes to kick-off, a reminder of the permutations tonight: 

Tottenham lead Dortmund 3-0 from the first-leg, meaning that the German side will have to score three times without conceding to force extra-time. If they let in a goal, they’ll have to score five. Even Spurs, etc…

Ajax, meanwhile, need to score twice at the Bernabeu as they trail 2-1 on aggregate. 

Ajax may soon be losing Frenkie De Jong to Ajax, but hey, they sure have some talent coming through to replace him…

We briefly interrupt this football broadcast to bring some big breaking news from Irish sport – Irish women’s hockey coach Graham Shaw – whose achievement in leading Ireland to last year’s World Cup final saw him named RTÉ’s Manager of the Year, has just resigned.

Full details from The42′s Ryan Bailey here. 

Some interesting news from German football earlier today: Jogi Loew has announced that he won’t be considering 2014 World Cup winners Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller for selection from now on. 

Full details here. 

At the Bernabeu, meanwhile, Ajax arrive with a 2-1 disadvantage against a side that has never failed to defend that scoreline at home. 

In better news for the Dutch side, Madrid are missing Sergio Ramos through his deliberate suspension, while Gareth Bale’s plight continues: having been booed off after an anonymous display against Barcelona, he is on the bench tonight.

Frenkie De Jong starts for Ajax, at a ground he is going to get used to as a Barcelona player from next season. 

Team news 

Harry Winks return to the Spurs midfield to displace the plodding Victor Wanyama, and he will add some guile to a central area also featuring the, eh, plodding Moussa Sissoko. 

Trippier and Rose are swapped for Aurier and Ben Davies, while Dele Alli is still not to feature. 

Here’s the Dortmund team, meanwhile, in weird Harry Potter-style font.

They are significantly stronger than they were in the first-leg: Marco Reus is back, while Akanji and Weigl should firm up that hopeless Wembley defence.

Welcome to our live coverage of this latest interrogation of the ‘Spursy’ condition.

Tottenham are away to Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie with a 3-0 first-leg advantage: only three sides in the history of the competition have ever overturned such a deficit.

Spurs, however, are in rotten form: Hugo Lloris’ penalty save on Saturday ensured they didn’t lose three straight-games.

In better news for Mauricio Pochettino, Dortmund are foraging for form too: they have won just one of their last seven games and have seen their lead at the top of the Bundesliga cut to goal difference.

 We’ll also be across Ajax’s trip to the champions, Real Madrid. The home side have a 2-1 lead from a first-leg, but like Tottenham, are horribly out of form.

 Get in touch by emailing gavincooney@the42.ie, tweet @gcooney93 or leave a comment below the line.

Kick-offs are at 8pm. 

 Team news is coming up.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sean Cronin set to miss out on Ireland squad for final Six Nations games
    Sean Cronin set to miss out on Ireland squad for final Six Nations games
    'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    Henshaw and Leavy set to miss Ireland's clash with France
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea appeal Fifa's two-window transfer ban and could still make summer signings
    Chelsea appeal Fifa's two-window transfer ban and could still make summer signings
    Lukaku hits out at media 'lies' following report of Pogba rift
    Sheffield derby ends in stalemate to leave Leeds in automatic promotion place
    IRELAND
    Captain Hawkshaw a doubt for Ireland U20s with Cork crunch match looming
    Captain Hawkshaw a doubt for Ireland U20s with Cork crunch match looming
    Tickets for Ireland's World Cup warm-up Tests to go on sale next week
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie