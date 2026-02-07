More Stories
Down manager Conor Laverty. James Lawlor/INPHO
Algarve

Down footballers become first county squad of 2026 on a foreign training camp

Armagh Cork LGFA game called off with waterlogged pitch.
11.27am, 7 Feb 2026

DOWN HAVE BECOME the first county team to do a warm-weather training camp as the senior football squad, along with management and support staff flew out on Friday afternoon for four nights in Portugal.

Conor Laverty’s men are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to escape Division 3 of the football leagues having won their opener art home against Clare, and followed it up with a hard-fought one-point win away to Limerick in Rathkeale last weekend.

Reports have the travelling party at around 50, including some injured players although Donal Scullion, who was playing for Queen’s University against University of Limerick on Friday night in the Sigerson Cup, has not travelled.

Estimates for a four to five day training camp in the Algarve comes in somewhere between €35,000 and €45,000.

Down are no strangers to a foreign training camp, having used the foreign holiday allowance for winning the Tailteann Cup in 2024 as a training camp instead, ahead of last season.

However, the Algarve currently is experiencing a series of severe flooding warnings, with steady rain forecast for the next few days although temperatures are climbing.

Meanwhile, the LGFA have notified that following a pitch inspection, the Lidl NFL Division 1 Round 3 fixture between Armagh and Cork, which was originally fixed for tomorrow, Sunday 8 February, has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The refixture will take place on the weekend of 14-15 February.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie