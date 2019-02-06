Cork-Clare league tie billed for bumper day of action at new venue including Harty Cup final

Cork and Clare's Division 1A tie has been switched to Páirc Uí Rinn.

THE DR HARTY Cup final will take place on 16 February in Páirc Uí Rinn as part of a bumper day of hurling action which also includes the Division 1A clash of Cork and Clare that has switched venues.

CBC Cork and Midleton CBS will contest the 2019 Harty Cup decider where there will be a guaranteed winner from the Rebel county for the first time since 2006.

It will also be the first all-Cork decider in the Munster PPS competition since 1994.

That tie will throw-in at 2pm in the Cork venue and will be preceded by the Tom Collum Cup Under 19 B Hurling Final between St. Francis College Rochestown and Hamilton HS Bandon at 12 noon.

Midleton booked their place in the Harty Cup final following a dramatic stoppage time goal from midfielder Ryan McCarthy against De La Salle College, while CBC Cork edged out Thurles in the other semi-final.

That result ended a lengthy famine for the Christian Brothers College as they prepare for a first Harty Cup final since 1918 when they take on Midleton later this month.

CBC Cork will play Midleton CBS in the Dr. Harty Cup Under 19 A Hurling Final on Saturday February 16th at 2pm in Pairc Ui Rinn, preceded at 12 noon by the Tom Collum Cup Under 19 B Hurling Final between St. Francis College Rochestown & Hamilton HS Bandon https://t.co/6mQ9tPsTfT — Munster P.P.S. (@Munsterpps) February 6, 2019 Source: Munster P.P.S. /Twitter

Later that evening, the focus will switch to the Allianz Hurling league where Cork and Clare will square off in the top tier.

Their Round 3 fixture was originally set to take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh but the GAA announced a change of venue on Tuesday due to what was described as an “unacceptable” playing surface in the main county grounds after last weekend’s game between Cork and Wexford.

“Our primary concern is player safety, and if an acceptable standard cannot be achieved we will not risk player injury by fixing games in the stadium,” a statement read.

Páirc Uí Rinn Fixtures – Saturday 16 February

Tom Collum Cup Under 19 B Hurling Final – St. Francis College Rochestown V Hamilton HS Bandon, 12 noon

Dr. Harty Cup Under 19 A Hurling Final – CBC Cork v Midleton CBS, 2pm

Division 1A – Cork v Clare, 7.15pm

