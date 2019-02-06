This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork-Clare league tie billed for bumper day of action at new venue including Harty Cup final

Páirc Uí Rinn will host three games in one day on Saturday 16 February.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 1:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,388 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4479629
Cork and Clare's Division 1A tie has been switched to Páirc Uí Rinn.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner.net
Cork and Clare's Division 1A tie has been switched to Páirc Uí Rinn.
Cork and Clare's Division 1A tie has been switched to Páirc Uí Rinn.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner.net

THE DR HARTY Cup final will take place on 16 February in Páirc Uí Rinn as part of a bumper day of hurling action which also includes the Division 1A clash of Cork and Clare that has switched venues.

CBC Cork and Midleton CBS will contest the 2019 Harty Cup decider where there will be a guaranteed winner from the Rebel county for the first time since 2006.

It will also be the first all-Cork decider in the Munster PPS competition since 1994.

That tie will throw-in at 2pm in the Cork venue and will be preceded by the Tom Collum Cup Under 19 B Hurling Final between St. Francis College Rochestown and Hamilton HS Bandon at 12 noon.

Midleton booked their place in the Harty Cup final following a dramatic stoppage time goal from midfielder Ryan McCarthy against De La Salle College, while CBC Cork edged out Thurles in the other semi-final.

That result ended a lengthy famine for the Christian Brothers College as they prepare for a first Harty Cup final since 1918  when they take on Midleton later this month.

Later that evening, the focus will switch to the Allianz Hurling league where Cork and Clare will square off in the top tier. 

Their Round 3 fixture was originally set to take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh but the GAA announced a change of venue on Tuesday due to what was described as an “unacceptable” playing surface in the main county grounds after last weekend’s game between Cork and Wexford.

“Our primary concern is player safety, and if an acceptable standard cannot be achieved we will not risk player injury by fixing games in the stadium,” a statement read.

Páirc Uí Rinn Fixtures – Saturday 16 February

Tom Collum Cup Under 19 B Hurling Final – St. Francis College Rochestown V Hamilton HS Bandon, 12 noon

Dr. Harty Cup Under 19 A Hurling Final – CBC Cork v Midleton CBS, 2pm

Division 1A – Cork v Clare, 7.15pm

 Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    'Right now it's Bernardo and 10 more players'
    'What I have is muscle, not fat' - Ex-Real Madrid and PSG star responds to physique question
    IRELAND
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    Steph Roche's effort gets stuck in the mud as wait for first Serie A goal continues
    Can Northern Irish women access abortion services here for free? The government is finding out
    SCOTLAND
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    'Incredibly hungry' Kilcoyne intent on creating good memories in Murrayfield
    'If you don't get it right, we'll get nailed': Accuracy order of the day as Ireland pick themselves up

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie