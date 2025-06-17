FAI says they flagged European concerns with Drogheda owners last November

THE FAI SAYS it informed Drogheda United owners Trivela Group of concerns regarding the League of Ireland’s club participation in the UEFA Conference League as soon as they were notified of the American investment firm’s takeover of Silkeborg on 19 November last year.

A report in the Irish Examiner last night stated that UEFA wrote to the FAI last October to inform them about changes to the multi-club ownership deadline procedure for European competition.

Trivela are 100% owners of Drogheda and have an 80% stake in Silkeborg.

It was the manner of the communication of those changes – moving the deadline forward from June to March this year – that formed the basis of Drogheda’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after they had been excluded following the Danish club’s qualification.

In the statement sent to The 42, the FAI pointed out that Trivela did not own Silkeborg at the time of the initial UEFA Circular on 7 October and “this was not sent by the FAI to the club.”

Along with their Danish counterparts DBU, the FAI confirmed they informed UEFA “of the multi-club ownership scenario regarding Drogheda United FC and Silkeborg IF via the standard procedures.”

Drogheda’s place in tomorrow’s draw for the second qualifying round has been taken by Shamrock Rovers who also qualified for Europe’s third tier club competition, and the FAI have also confirmed that all clubs in the men’s Premier Division had been invited by the association to apply for a European licence but that “but only the four clubs who qualified on sporting merit completed the process.”

The statement in full is below:

“At the time of publication of the UEFA Circular in question on 7 October 2024, Drogheda United FC’s ownership group did not own Silkeborg IF therefore this UEFA Circular was not sent by the FAI to the Club.

When the FAI were notified of Trivela Group’s takeover of Silkeborg IF on 19 November 2024, the FAI informed the Trivela Group of our concerns regarding Drogheda United FC’s participation the UEFA Conference League should Silkeborg IF qualify for the tournament due to UEFA’s Multi-Club Ownership Regulations.

UEFA were informed of the multi-club ownership scenario regarding Drogheda United FC and Silkeborg IF via the standard procedures by both the FAI and DBU.

All ten Men’s Premier Division teams were invited by the FAI to apply for a UEFA Licence in December but only the four clubs who qualified on sporting merit completed the process. On 7 May 2025 the awarding of UEFA Licences was announced by the FAI following the completion of the Independent Licensing Committee review.”