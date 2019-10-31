'Without him, there would be no Drogheda United today' - Club legend Hoey passes away

EX-DROGHEDA UNITED chairman Vincent Hoey has passed away at the age of 84.

An inspirational figure at the League of Ireland club, Hoey was in charge during their successful period in the 2000s when the Drogs won the Premier Division for the first time in 2007, along with the FAI Cup (2005) and Setanta Sports Cup (2006 and 2007).

Earlier this year, he was awarded the Liam Tuohy Special Merit Award at the Soccer Writers Association of Ireland annual dinner for his lifetime contribution to Irish football.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Honorary President and former Chairman, Vincent Hoey,” a statement from the club reads.

“Vincent served Drogheda United throughout his life and has always been the heart and soul of our club.

Without Vincent’s efforts, commitment and vision there would be no Drogheda United today.

“We will miss him hugely but will never forget him. May he rest in peace.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!