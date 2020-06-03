This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dundalk record losses of more than €1.2m for 2019

The SSE Airtricity Premier Division club released their accounts today.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 6:06 PM
Dundalk's stadium, Oriel Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUNDALK FOOTBALL CLUB have announced a pre-tax loss of over €1.2 million for 2019. 

The Louth outfit, who are the reigning SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions, released their financial accounts today. 

They show a trading loss of €1,226,067 for the year ending 30 November 2019, which is nearly double the figure recorded for 2018 (€676,001). 

In that time, Dundalk, who are owned by US investment firm Peak6, spent €1,525,219 on property, plant and equipment — an increase of half a million euro on the previous year. 

In 2019, Vinny Perth’s side retained their Premier Division title in his first season in charge, also claiming the EA Sports Cup and the Unite the Union Champions Cup but losing out to Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup final.

They went out of the Champions League qualifiers to Qarabag in the second round, before going down to Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League third qualifying round.

The 2020 campaign has been on hold since March due to the coranvirus pandemic, but Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City are set to take part in a four-team tournament this summer ahead of any possible return for Irish football. 

Read Dundalk’s financial accounts in full here.

