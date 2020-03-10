This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He's got real pedigree' - Dundalk complete signing of Nathan Oduwa

Most recently, the 24-year-old attacker played for Hapoel Hadera in the Israeli Premier League.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 4:32 PM
34 minutes ago 1,094 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5040654
The League of Ireland is the latest stop for Nathan Oduwa, who has also played in England, Scotland, Slovenia, Denmark and Israel.
Image: Jeff Holmes
The League of Ireland is the latest stop for Nathan Oduwa, who has also played in England, Scotland, Slovenia, Denmark and Israel.
The League of Ireland is the latest stop for Nathan Oduwa, who has also played in England, Scotland, Slovenia, Denmark and Israel.
Image: Jeff Holmes

DUNDALK HAVE BOLSTERED their attacking options with the signing of Nathan Oduwa.

Born in London, Oduwa came through the academy at Tottenham Hotspur before embarking on a somewhat nomadic career to date.

During his time on the books at Tottenham, he had loan spells at Luton Town, Rangers, Colchester United and Peterborough United.

The 24-year-old, who represented both England and Nigeria at underage international level, has also experienced top-flight football in Slovenia, Denmark and Israel.

“Nathan is someone we have tracked for a while,” said Dundalk manager Vinny Perth. “He trained with us last week and we were really impressed with him. He can play left-wing, right-wing and we also feel he could operate as a centre forward.

“Career-wise, he probably made a couple of wrong decisions over the past couple of years but he’s got real pedigree and this is the first time he has felt at home in a group for a long time.

“He’s had loads of options and he has been to lots of different clubs over the past few months but this felt more like a home move for him. It’s an opportunity for him to rebuild his career.”

Most recently, Oduwa played for Hapoel Hadera in the Israeli Premier League. Prior to that he was with Olimpija Ljubljana in Slovenia and Vejle Boldklub in Denmark, where he played alongside Dundalk team-mate Sean Murray.

DSC_7859-1536x1077 Nathan Oduwa is Dundalk's newest addition. Source: Ciaran Culligan/Dundalk FC

“My agent told me to come over and have a look at Dundalk and I was surprised at the standard and the facilities, to be honest,” said Oduwa.

“In England, they don’t really talk about the League of Ireland too much but the gym facilities, changing rooms and canteen here are of European standard.

“I’m only 24 but I’ve travelled to a lot of places and I’ve learned a lot. The world of football can be very cut-throat and players like to have security and be somewhere where they are happy to play and express themselves and I feel like I have that at Dundalk. I’m just raring to go now.”

Currently sitting in second place, three points behind Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk are scheduled to resume their League of Ireland Premier Division title defence at home to St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night.

