Sligo pounce for last-gasp win over Dundalk to move up to third in table

Dundalk 1

Sligo Rovers 2

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK HAVE LOST for the second week in succession in the SSE Airtricity League, with Sligo Rovers claiming a late 2-1 win which has brought them up to third in the table.

Max Mata put Sligo ahead, but Dundalk levelled matters just before the half-time break through Rayhaan Tulloch, who scored from a rebound after his initial penalty was saved.

However, The Bit O’Red claimed all three points in the dying embers when Faroe Islands international Stefan Radosavljevic came off the bench to bag a big win for the visitors.

Dundalk had the first chance of the night, when Connor Malley won the ball off Frank Liivak before quickly feeding it to Ryan O’Kane, who teased Sligo defender John Mahon before firing a shot which had to be tipped over the crossbar by Luke McNicholas.

However, it was the visiting side that took the lead on 16 minutes, with the menacing Will Fitzgerald practically gliding into the opposition box with his eyes closed before his low cross was turned home by the league’s top goalscorer Mata, who was played onside.

Sligo could very well have made it 2-0 shortly afterwards through Niall Morahan, whose first-time volley fizzed wide of the mark after getting on the end of Mata’s left-field cross.

Dundalk almost equalised is spectacular fashion through right-back Archie Davies, who found himself in space before unleashing a piledriver from distance which was excellently saved by McNicholas, who flawlessly read the dip of the shot to push over.

The Lilywhites were awarded a penalty by referee Damien MacGraith a minute before half-time when Tulloch, now switched out to the left flank, exhibited some breathtaking skill to get himself away from Liivak before being hacked down from behind by Mahon.

However, the Dundalk winger had his spot-kick brilliantly saved by McNicholas, who was then unfortunate to not save again from Tulloch’s rebound as the hosts made it 1-1.

In the second half, a Reece Hutchinson low drive flashed dangerously across the face of goal; while a Liivak shot inside the area flew straight into the arms of Nathan Shepperd.

Sligo dramatically claimed all three points in the 89th minute, with Greg Bolger nicking the ball off Alfie Lewis before the unchallenged Radosavljevic finished to make it 2-1.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Archie Davies, Hayden Muller, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Johannes Yli-Kokko (Greg Sloggett 61), Alfie Lewis; Rayhaan Tulloch (Robbie McCourt 86), Connor Malley, Ryan O’Kane (Daniel Kelly 61); John Martin (Keith Ward 75).

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Frank Liivak, John Mahon, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson; Niall Morahan (Greg Bolger 77), Lukas Browning; Fabrice Hartmann (Kailin Barlow 77), Bogdan Vastsuk (Stefan Radosavljevic 68), Will Fitzgerald; Max Mata.

Referee: Damien MacGraith