Irish U21 striker on target to boost Dundee's promotion bid

Jonathan Afolabi in action for the Irish U21s last month.

Jonathan Afolabi in action for the Irish U21s last month.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 striker Jonathan Afolabi was on target in Dundee’s 3-0 win over Ayr in the Scottish Championship. All of the goals came in the second half – through Max Anderson, Afolabi and Paul McGowan.

The success was the Dark Blues’ third in a row and moves them level with second-placed Raith in the Scottish Championship.

There were few chances of note until Anderson broke the deadlock midway through the second half at Somerset Park. Jason Cummings’ cross deflected into path of the midfielder, who controlled before firing past goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo.

It was 2-0 in the 74th minute when on-loan Celtic man Afolabi, who replaced Cummings shortly after the opener, reacted sharpest after Paul McMullan had seen a shot blocked.

McMullan was also involved in the goal of the game three minutes from time, finding McGowan who beat Sinisalo with a chipped effort.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney