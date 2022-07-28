'Parents wouldn't allow their kids to play then' - Meath boss against more physicality

THE VAST MAJORITY of players involved in inter-county ladies football want more contact and physicality, but Meath manager Eamonn Murray is against any potential changes in that regard.

Speaking at the All-Ireland final media day ahead of Sunday’s showdown against Kerry, the Royals boss said: “No, I wouldn’t have it. It’s called ladies [football] for a reason.

“You’d only put players off then. Parents wouldn’t allow their kids to play then. We’ve a great sport as we are. Let’s keep it going. We just need to improve a few small things. It’s a great sport to watch and people love to watch it so why change something that is not broken?”

Murray believes “there’s a fair chance” Vikki Wall could be sent off in this weekend’s Croke Park decider.

The 2021 Footballer of the Year — AFLW-bound, having signed for North Melbourne — has been sin-binned on several occasions this year, including in Meath’s semi-final win over Donegal.

“She’s the only player in the country that when she goes for a tackle she has to keep her hands over her head,” he claimed. “It’s pure madness. How is she supposed to turn, if she gets a pass and tries to turn? It’s so frustrating.”

The Meath argument is Wall, in particular, is being penalised for going for the ball.

Kerry captain Anna Galvin shares some of Murray’s frustration, but is one of many calling for more physicality and hopeful of change going forward.

“Sometimes yes, it is often a 50-50 challenge, but the stronger person is penalised literally because they are stronger,” she noted. “I do think there is a need for a rule change.

“I don’t think that just because we are ladies and it is ladies football we should be wrapped in bubble wrap, we are well able for it. And it would be remiss of the rules not to move with how the game is going.

“The game is becoming more physical and when it is let to be more physical, it can be such a good game. Everyone’s well able to take it and well able to give it on the pitch, and I think the games are so much better when they are let flow that bit more. We are trained for that now as well. Previously, you may have gotten away with being a bit lighter, whereas now you really do have to be able to hold your own physically on the pitch as well.

Vikki Wall on the ball for Meath. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“Technically the rule at the moment is if you foul, you have a ticking. If you have three tickings, it’s a yellow card. It’s really difficult to have any kind of physicality. There’s a huge variance as well between how it is refereed. I love when it’s let go a little bit more, it just has a much better flow to the game.

“Strictly speaking, when games are let go, there should be a lot more frees by the rules but I think the rules need to adapt how the game is progressing. I’d love to see more physicality, we are training for it and we are all well able.”

Wall herself has gone on record several times sharing that same stance.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan and Maxi Curran of Donegal have been particularly vocal on the issue in the past, with a massive focus on strength and conditioning in recent times.

That’s something Wall spoke about in the weeks following Meath’s All-Ireland success last September.

“From when I came in, in 2015, there has been such a difference. It’s definitely evident on the team. Even if you look at the scores we did, for testing on the team, from what we got a few years ago, I’d say everyone has gone up 30 or 40kg strength-wise, in what they can lift. That’s definitely huge. Even in the senior ranks, they’re letting more physicality go, so it’s definitely something I think that will have to continue over the next few years.”

“I suppose in certain games it is frustrating,” the Dunboyne ace added on certain rules.

“But I watched the camogie final a couple of weeks ago and they’ve brought in a few more rules that allow it to be more physical. I think that was an unbelievable spectacle.

It was probably the best camogie final I’ve seen in a good few years. it was outrageous. If they transferred that over to our game, I don’t think I’d be against it anyway.”