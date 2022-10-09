Seven points from Clifford the difference as East Kerry advance to blockbuster semi-final

East Kerry 0-13

Kenmare Shamrocks 1-7

Maurice Brosnan reports from Fitzgerald Stadium

EAST KERRY ARE through to the semi-final thanks in large to David Clifford, although it was in a match that was nothing like the sort of grand Kerry county championship encounter anticipated.

Once again, the divisional team misfired as a resolute Kenmare Shamrocks frustrated them for much of the hour. It could and perhaps should have gone to extra-time with a Dan McCarthy-fisted effort hitting the post in the final minutes.

Despite dark clouds rolling down from the mountains and persistent light rain, the fixture immediately sparked into life when David Hallissey was fouled with the goal wide open. Paul O’Connor converted the penalty and Sean O’Shea, marked by Kerry team-mate Paul Murphy, soon added their first point.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

In response, East Kerry reached into their reliable arsenal. The early bombs delivered long towards David Clifford failed to yield the desired explosion.

His first effort drifted wide, the second long ball was spoiled. When he gathered the breaking ball and was fouled, he dropped the resulting free short.

Brother Paudie’s point helped East Kerry off the mark and he forced a superb save from Kieran Fitzgibbon a minute later. The centre forward took the subsequent 45 but it drifted wide.

Twice more East Kerry looked destined to raise a green flag and twice they came away with nothing. Donal O’Sullivan was penalised for a square ball and there was more Fitzgibbon heroics just before the whistle for the break.

In truth, Kenmare should have been more than one point ahead at the interval. They struck five first-half wides and O’Brien dropped one short. This was far from the formality many expected. Nor was it the exhibition the visiting TV crew awaited.

Just before the re-start, the drizzle became a downpour while the wind behind East Kerry’s backs strengthened.

With James O’Donoghue suspended, there was more responsibility on Dara Roche to lighten the load on Clifford and the Glenflesk man delivered three scores, a booming effort in the second half the pick of the bunch.

Advertisement

Not to be outdone, then the footballer of the year in waiting showed his class. First in front of the stand with a curving left-footed effort, then a monster from outside the 45 to extend East Kerry’s lead.

Sean O’Shea cut a lone figure with his 14 team-mates inside their own half repeatedly frustrating East Kerry’s advances. It was his pass to O’Connor that nearly resulted in another goal, the dropping effort punched over by Hallissey.

Clifford responded once again with a driving run and converted free to keep the gap at two. He completed the set with a mark before the end.

Kenmare Shamrocks kept fighting and floating ball goalwards in a bid to force extra-time for the second time this weekend. Shane Ryan, back between the sticks after playing outfield early in the competition, commanded his square well to ensure there was no late drama.

East Kerry progress, although they will need to go to another level soon after the semi-final draw pitted them against the form team of the last two days.

Dingle await next weekend. Expect fireworks.

Kerry SFC draw

Mid Kerry vs Feale Rangers

East Kerry vs Dingle

Scorers for East Kerry: Paudie Clifford 0-1, Ronan Buckley 0-1, Dara Roche 0-4 (0-2f), David Clifford 0-7 (0-3f, 0-1m),

Scorers for Kenmare Shamrocks: Paul O’Connor 1-0, (1-0 pen), Sean O’Shea 0-5 (0-3f, 0-1 ’45), Stephen O’Brien 0-1, David Hallissey 0-1

East Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla) 3. Jack Sherwood (Firies) 4. Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk)

23. Padraig Lucey (Killarney Legion) 6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore – captain) 7. Dan O’Brien (Glenflesk)

8. Darragh Lyne (Killarney Legion) 9. Ronan Buckley (Listry)

10. Ruari Murphy (Listry) 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa) 12. Jonathan Lyne ( Killarney Legion)

13. David Clifford (Fossa) 14. Dara Roche (Glenflesk) 15. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

Subs

30. Cian Gammell for Lucey (half-time)

18. Patrick Darcy or O’Sullivan (47)

21. Paul O’Shea for Lyne (60)

Kenmare Shamrocks

1. Kieran Fitzgibbon

2. Dara Crowley 3. Tommy O’Sullivan 4. Cian O’Sullivan

5. Dara O’Shea 6. James McCarthy 7. Shane O’Sullivan

8. David Hallissey 9. Kieran O’Sullivan (captain)

10. Jimmy Lehane 11. Sean O’Shea 12. Dan McCarthy

13. Stephen O’Brien 14. Paul O’Connor 15. Tommy Cronin

Subs

19. Pearse O’Brien for Lehane (54)

21. Ruari O’Sullivan for O’Sullivan (58)