Debuts for Edogbo and Ward could add some pop for Ireland

WHEN YOU WATCHED Ireland’s game plan unfold in Paris, you had to wonder whether it was really so complex that Edwin Edogbo couldn’t have brought a bit of impetus to the matchday 23.

The Munster lock came up short of getting a debut against France partly because “there’s an art to be able to get up to speed as far as international rugby is concerned,” according to Andy Farrell.

Injuries in recent years meant Edogbo hadn’t been able to be part of Ireland camps before now, so he was deemed to still be finding his feet ahead of the France game. It’s not difficult to understand that explanation and Paris would be one of the toughest places to make an international debut.

Perhaps it was better that Edogbo was spared such a disappointing game for his first cap, but he obviously would have preferred to be involved. He’s no kid at the age of 23 and when he has played for Munster in recent years, his powerful performances have suggested he’s a good fit for Test rugby.

In fact, given that Ireland struggled to win enough collisions against the French, the big Cobh man seems like the kind of player that they’ve been missing at times.

So it would be a surprise if Edgbo isn’t unleashed this weekend when Italy come to town. Someone will have to miss out as a result, but Edogbo’s skillset is worth getting into the mix as soon as possible. He’s 127kg but he isn’t just about size. He has good game understanding and instincts, as well as sharp technical skills around things like footwork and the breakdown.

There’s also the boost that any team gets from bringing truly fresh energy into the side, especially at a time when that team is struggling for inspiration.

Some of Ireland’s less experienced international players – Michael Milne, Nick Timoney, and Cian Prendergast - did well in Paris, while Stuart McCloskey was possibly their best performer. The Ulster centre is a 33-year-old but relatively new to the first-choice starting XV, and he impressed in November as well.

This small crop of examples surely indicates to Farrell that changing the selection picture can have positive returns.

One of the other potential debutants in this Six Nations is 21-year-old Ulster back row Byrn Ward, who has been called into the senior squad this week after playing for the Ireland XV side that was hammered by England A on Friday night.

Bryn Ward playing for Ireland XV at Thomond Park. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Ward, still in Year 2 of the Ulster academy, was in Portugal with Farrell’s group ahead of the Six Nations, joining as a development player and making a big impression by all accounts.

Ward, who can play at number eight or openside, is not short on confidence and he seemingly got stuck into more seasoned players with aplomb. He’s done that all season with Ulster, barrelling through would-be tacklers and winning collisions.

That athleticism is key. You need as many elite specimens as possible to thrive in Test rugby, so the 118kg Ward catches the eye in that regard. His energy and attitude are things that Ireland might benefit from harnessing as well.

Ward, the son of ex-Ireland flanker Andy, doesn’t seem like the type to shy away from challenging established internationals. And that should be welcomed by Farrell and his coaches in an Irish context.

Letting a confrontational young back row loose has led to great things in the past with the likes of Sean O’Brien and Peter O’Mahony.

With Johnny Sexton and O’Mahony retired, James Lowe left out last weekend, and Bundee Aki suspended – albeit already usurped by McCloskey – there was a sense of Ireland lacking a bit of fire in Paris.

Every team needs a firestarter. Ambitious young players like Ward can be a breath of acrid air.

There is a reason Farrell has been so loyal to his core group. They have performed brilliantly for him many times. Those players have reached heights that he’s not sure the next in line can hit. But you never know until you give someone the chance.

Most of Farrell’s longstanding core players haven’t got close to their best form yet this season, which isn’t a huge surprise given that many of them were heavily involved in a Lions tour late into the summer.

Not only that. Many of them have now spent year after year playing in big game after big game for Leinster and Ireland. Although they’re well managed in the Irish system, that surely takes a long-term toll on your psychological and physical state.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. ©INPHO ©INPHO

Perhaps it’s no wonder that some of Ireland’s previously world-class players are lacking a little “intent” when it comes to the biggest games over the last couple of seasons. There is a huge amount being asked of them.

France boss Fabien Galthié recently spoke about his ever-growing realisation that he needs to help his main men “regenerate” often enough that they can hit top form. The French don’t bring many of their frontliners on summer tours, which allows them to step away from the Test frontline at different stages.

Would Ireland leave the likes of Dan Sheehan, Garry Ringrose, and Tadhg Beirne at home for next summer’s tour to Australia and New Zealand? It’s hard to imagine simply because it has never happened before, but it might be good for them in a 2027 Six Nations and World Cup context.

Perhaps certain Irish players aren’t ‘over the hill,’ as is often suggested. Maybe they just need a little refresh.

Farrell will probably just be hoping that their best form is around the corner after a slow build-up this season. He could do with some of his leading lights hitting peak form.

This weekend, Ireland have the task of bouncing back and setting themselves on a positive trajectory for the rest of the Six Nations.

Ireland are only one game in and there is a huge amount to play for.

Three home wins and a good crack at England in London would settle the nerves.