El-Abd to succeed Jones in England set-up - reports

JOE EL-ABD is set to become the new England defence coach, according to reports.

The current head coach of French Top 14 side Oyonnax is expected to be in place before the upcoming November internationals.

His prospective appointment comes following the surprise resignation of ex-Ireland international Felix Jones.

Former flanker El-Abd had a playing career that included stints at Bristol, Toulon and Oyonnax.

Since retiring in 2014, he has coached with Castres and is in his second spell at Oyonnax, having started there as a forwards coach.

England’s next Test is at home against New Zealand on 2 November.

Ex-England assistant boss Paul Gustard and Stormers coach Norman Laker were also understood to be in contention for the role.