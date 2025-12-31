Willie Mullins eyes Aintree Hurdle as El Fabiolo returns to winner's enclosure

A RETURN TO the smaller obstacles saw top-class chaser El Fabiolo get back on the winning trail in the New Year’s Eve Hurdle at Punchestown.

The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old has won four times at Grade One level over fences, but his jumping frailties were exposed when pulled up as a long odds-on favourite for the 2024 Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham and he had fallen in three of his five subsequent races.

Making his first appearance since falling in the Punchestown Champion Chase in April, El Fabiolo was the 6-4 market leader for his return to hurdling and was sent straight to the lead by Danny Mullins, who was deputising in the saddle for Paul Townend following a fall earlier in the afternoon.

Favourite-backers will have had few concerns, with El Fabiolo travelling with zest throughout this two-mile-three-furlong conditions event and passing the post eight and a half lengths clear of Glen Kiln, who narrowly beat another Grade One-winning chaser in Spillane’s Tower to the runner-up spot.

Very smooth!



A first win for El Fabiolo since the 2024 Dublin Chase ❤️@punchestownrace | @dan2231 pic.twitter.com/z57iJJ8mHe — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 31, 2025

Mullins said: “It was a lovely performance. He jumped well and just fiddled two down the back.

Advertisement

“It’s nice to have him back in winning form and we’ll have to look for a nice race in the spring for him.

“My thought at the moment is to stay over hurdles. The Aintree Hurdle could be a long-term plan.”

Townend was stood down after the curtain-raising Celebrating 175 Years At Punchestown Tote Beginners Chase, in which his mount Ballygunner Castle came to grief four fences from home, bringing down the 2024 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Slade Steel, who was belatedly bidding to open his account over fences.

The Mullins team still won the race, however, with the champion trainer’s nephew Danny also claiming this prize aboard 5-1 shot Argento Boy.

Both Ballygunner Castle & Slade Steel are up & OK after this incident at Punchestown 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/IpK64fiCH6 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 31, 2025

“It was nice to see Danny picking up the pieces again on Argento Boy, who was running a cracker here the last day when he slipped up,” said Willie Mullins.

“I was very happy that he was able to do that over that trip. He jumped a lot better.

“He was green enough at times, especially coming to the last. We put cheekpieces on him over hurdles and might do the same over fences.”

Of Townend, he added: “Paul has a sore rib and hopefully he’ll be OK to ride tomorrow.”

Drama at @punchestownrace!



Ballygunner Castle brings down Slade Steel as Argento Boy picks up the pieces in an eventful opener! pic.twitter.com/jb49EsqRIQ — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 31, 2025

The Closutton handler also saddled the hot favourite for the Celebrate The New Year With Tote 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle in French recruit Mino Des Mottes, but he could only finish fourth behind Gordon Elliott’s jumping newcomer Immediate Effect (7-2) and Danny Gilligan.

Elliott said of the former Sir Mark Prescott inmate: “He showed good signs at home and there is plenty of improvement in him. He’s a nice horse and was rated nearly 90 on the Flat.

“He jumped well and travelled well through the race. We’ll find a winners’ race for him and see how we go.”