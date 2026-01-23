The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shamrock Rovers sign Ireland international Ellen Molloy in major statement of intent
SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE signed Ireland international Ellen Molloy in a major statement of intent ahead of the new Women’s Premier Division season.
Molloy, 21, becomes the sixth signing for new Hoops head coach James O’Callaghan.
The six-cap Ireland international spent two spells at Wexford FC, who only recently had announced that she would be staying at the club for 2026.
However, Molloy revealed last week that she would not be returning to Ferrycarrig Park, with Rovers confirming on Friday that she is Tallaght-bound instead.
“I have so many great memories at Wexford,” Molloy said in her first interview as a Rovers player.
“They have been amazing to me, so many people behind the scenes, and I’m just very grateful for my time there.
“But I suppose I wanted a new experience and a new challenge, and this seemed like a good fit for me.”
Elsewhere, Ireland striker Kyra Carusa has returned to Denmark’s HB Koge.
Carusa, 30, won league titles at the club in 2021 and 2022 before departing for stints at London City Lionesses and San Diego Wave.
The new Danish A-League season gets underway on 14 March.
