'Home away from home': The Irish duo flying the flag at Glasgow City

THIS WEEK BROUGHT a happy return to home soil for Emily Whelan and Erin McLaughlin.

The Irish duo helped Glasgow City advance in the Uefa Women’s Europa Cup at the expense of Athlone Town, Whelan on target in the second leg at Lissywollen.

While McLaughlin started the Glasgow clash and Whelan sprung from the bench, roles were reversed on this occasion as the record Scottish champions won 3-0 on the night and 6-0 on aggregate.

“It’s a great feeling,” Whelan said afterwards. “To get the win, to get the goal, it’s really special.”

The Dubliner quickly spoke to The 42 just after the final whistle, while McLaughlin arrived later to the on-pitch mixed zone with a big grin on her face. She had been spending time with family, friends and former teammates before media duties called.

“Just to get an opportunity to come on and play and play in front of my family, who have made the effort to come down to watch and just play in Ireland again for a club team, you never thought you’d get the opportunity to do that whenever you move away, it’s quite nice.

“Especially not me and Em playing for the same team — Shelbourne and Peamount!”

“Loads and loads” of family made the 285km, four-plus hour journey from Culdaff, county Donegal, for which McLaughlin was extremely grateful.

“They’ve got a long trek ahead of them now. It was really nice to see them, and for them to be able to come watch me.”

Whelan also had family and friends in the crowd after a slightly shorter trip down the M4 and M6 from the capital. “It’s so nice to to see them. Parents, aunties, uncles, everyone!”

🥺 "My mam and dad were so proud of me."



It was a special homecoming for Emily when she returned to Ireland to represent Glasgow City in the Europa Cup when we faced Athlone Town.



She penned what it meant to her in her travel diary 🇮🇪



📲 https://t.co/tYskxR6jat#GCFC pic.twitter.com/Y6OijYLsTx — Glasgow City FC (@GlasgowCityFC) September 18, 2025

The 23-year-old echoes her teammates’ sentiments on playing in Ireland once again, having left Shels for Birmingham City in 2021 before moving to Glasgow the following year.

Advertisement

“It’s funny, you never really expect it to happen. But me and Erin were chatting over over the week, just saying how excited we were to come home and play in front of our family and friends. It doesn’t happen often, so it was just really nice to be back.”

McLaughlin is a fresh face at Glasgow City, having signed this summer after one season at Portsmouth in the English Championship. The 22-year-old made the initial move from these shores from Peamount United in July 2023.

“Glasgow is kind of like a home away from home. It’s very similar to Ireland. The people there are so nice.

“Having Emily’s been unreal. She’s made me feel so comfortable, having someone I know and living with her as well has been quite nice. The team itself, we’ve got such a good team spirit, environment. As soon as you walk in the doors, you just know you’re all one.

“Coming from Portsmouth as well, where things were probably a bit different, where we were probably not doing as as good, maybe at the bottom end of the table, coming into a team that’s like standards, winning constantly, it’s really nice. And that’s what drives training, drives everything. To be in that environment is just huge, because you’re only going to improve from there.”

Whelan (far left) celebrates after Glasgow's second goal. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Whelan also speaks glowingly of the club, which has always had a strong tradition of Irish players, and is delighted McLaughlin brings “a bit of home”.

“I am really happy there. Just signed a three-year (deal), so there for another little while now. Loving it, thriving.”

Indeed, she cosplayed as agent for McLaughlin, encouraging her compatriot to join her up north when the move was in the works.

“I did speak to Em loads,” McLaughlin recalled. “She was egging me on. The deal was done whenever I was told I was living with her!

“I think everyone knows Emily Whelan’s just the nicest person in the world. To have someone like her on my team is great.

“I was able to speak to so many people, they all had different opinions, but everyone said, ‘Go for it,’ because they knew it was the right move.”

While continuing the Europa Cup dream — Glasgow drew Denmark’s HB Køge in the second qualifying round– and maintaining their perfect start in the Scottish league is the immediate focus for McLaughlin and Whelan, international football is never too far from their thoughts.

Both fringe players who have been in and out of Ireland squads, the next opportunity for a call-up is next month’s Nations League promotion/relegation play-off against Belgium.

McLaughlin was a late addition to the USA trip in June, earning her first call-up under Carla Ward. Adding to her three senior caps — the last of those won in October 2023 — must be a big goal.

“(The US camp) was a bit of a whirlwind as well. Called into America for the weekend!

“Just to get that phone call . . . that was actually the same day that I made the decision to move to Glasgow, so it was quite nice. A bittersweet moment as well just to get called in. There’s a few camps coming up, so it’d be nice to be involved.

Whelan and McLaughlin on Ireland duty. INPHO INPHO

“I think it’s really important just to focus on where you’re at, focus on performance week on week, and hopefully, then the rewards come.”

Whelan, who won the last of her nine senior caps in 2021, shares the same mindset.

“To be honest, I’m just focusing on club right now. Just do what I can, and if I get the call-up, I get the call-up. But I’m just focusing on club and seeing what I can do there. That’s the most important thing.”

Both were extremely complimentary of Athlone Town as their magical European adventure came to an end, their rise from when Whelan was at Shelbourne and McLaughlin represented Peamount pretty remarkable.

“Even coming down here and seeing the fans, it’s class,” said McLaughlin before embracing Athlone defender Kayleigh Shine and heading for the dressing rooms together.

“I said that to the (Glasgow) girls: ‘They’re going to have the fans there, they’re going to be ready for this.’ It’s credit to them.

“A couple years ago, they probably weren’t the best side, but to see where they’ve come from since then — challenging for a league, challenging for cups and holding their own in Europe, it’s class.”

“It’s great to see from when I left, how much it’s progressed,” Whelan added. “Athlone are a really tough side, obviously they’re at the top of the league right now. Best of luck to them.

“Best of luck to Shelburne too — it’ll be a good fight at the the top of the table!”