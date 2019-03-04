This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Itoje, Robshaw and Joseph return to England squad

Itoje has been missing since England’s big win over Ireland, while Robshaw has played just four matches since returning in January.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Mar 2019, 11:16 AM
1 hour ago 666 Views 1 Comment
England lock Maro Itoje.
MARO ITOJE, CHRIS Robshaw and Jonathan Joseph have returned from injury to form part of England’s 31-man training squad for the Six Nations clash with Italy on Saturday.

Saracens lock Itoje sustained knee ligament damage in 32-20 win over Ireland on 2 February and sat out the victory over France and the 21-13 loss to Wales in Cardiff.

However, with Courtney Lawes ruled out for the remainder of the competition due to a calf injury, Itoje has been drafted in to prepare for the Azzurri’s visit to Twickenham.

Flanker Robshaw also returns to the fold on the back of a try-scoring display in Harlequins’ 31-29 victory at Bath on Saturday.

The former England skipper sat out the November internationals due to a knee injury and has played just four matches since returning in January.

Bath wing Joseph spent nine months out with an ankle issue and, having also made his comeback in January, has appeared just three times for his club this season.

World Rugby calls meeting in Dublin after backlash around World League

The42 Team

