England to host Ireland in three-match ODI series in 2020

IRELAND WILL TRAVEL to play England in a three-match One-Day International series on the world champions’ turf in September of next year.

The first fixture will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on 10 September. Two days later, Ireland will visit Edgbaston in Birmingham before bringing the series to its conclusion on 15 September at London’s Oval.

The newly announced ODIs form part of Ireland’s involvement in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League (which is the inaugural edition of the World ODI League). The competition will be played between May 2020 and March 2022, and will serve as part of the qualification process for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and features thirteen countries – 12 full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) as well as the Netherlands.

In this super league, each team will play a three-match ODI series against eight of the 12 other countries — four series at home and four away.

“We are looking forward to the start of the new World Cup Super League and delighted to have finalised an agreement with the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to play a three-match ODI series as part of the competition,” said Richard Holdsworth, performance director for Cricket Ireland.

“The ODI League seeks to inject a greater sense of interest and meaning in bilateral ODI series’ between nations, and we are obviously keen to qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, so these fixtures against England are crucial to those plans.

We ran the World Cup champions close at Malahide this year in a hard-fought ODI, and expect that as this side further evolves, it will be highly competitive come September 2020 backed by some great travelling and UK-based Irish support.

“The recent Test match at Lord’s demonstrated the interest in Irish cricket, and the series will be played across three iconic Test venues, so promises to be a great experience for all.”

“Our thanks to the ECB for finalising these new fixtures and we encourage Irish fans to come out and support our team as it enters a new era in the sport.”

England v Ireland, 2020 ODI series fixtures

1st Royal London ODI, England v Ireland (12.30pm start day/night), Thursday 10 September 2020, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

2nd Royal London ODI, England v Ireland (12.30pm start day/night), Saturday 12 September 2020, Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Royal London ODI, England v Ireland (12.30pm start day/night), Tuesday 15 September 2020, Kia Oval, London

Ireland’s fixtures from 2020-2022 that will count towards the Super League

2020: Bangladesh (home), New Zealand (home), England (away)

Bangladesh (home), New Zealand (home), England (away) 2021: South Africa (home), Zimbabwe (home) * , Afghanistan (away), Netherlands (away)

South Africa (home), Zimbabwe (home) , Afghanistan (away), Netherlands (away) 2022: West Indies (away)

*At time of publication, Zimbabwe have been suspended as a full member of the ICC. Confirmation of these fixtures will be made closer to the date.