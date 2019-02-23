This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wales derail England's Grand Slam attempt and take over as Six Nations leaders

Warren Gatland’s side bullied their way through 34 phases to force Cory Hill’s match-turning try.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 6:47 PM
1 hour ago 12,303 Views 51 Comments
https://the42.ie/4509693
Wales celebrate Hill's try.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Wales celebrate Hill's try.
Wales celebrate Hill's try.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Wales 21

England 13

NO GUTS NO glory.

Wales held firm in the face of England’s suffocating pressure early on and produced an enormous second-half performance to keep their own Grand Slam bid on course, while derailing England’s.

Trailing 3-10 at the half-way point, Warren Gatland’s men scored two unanswered tries in the final 12 minutes to swing the Test and the Championship their way. 

The game-turning try came 12 minutes from time when Cory Hill barrelled over the try-line after 34 enthralling and exhausting phases to give the hosts in Cardiff a 16-13 lead.

And had their been a roof on the Principality Stadium, it might well have come off when Dan Biggar capped a brilliant run as a replacement with a cross-field kick to Josh Adams, who juggled the ball as he contorted his body towards the try-line — as if the extra drama was needed.

With an experienced fullback in Liam Williams, England were not able to kick and chase their way to tries as they did so effectively against Ireland and France in the opening rounds.

However, the physicality of Eddie Jones’ side kept them on top through the first-half as they stunted Wales at source.

After trading penalties, the Test appeared to tilt England’s way in the 26th minute. Courtney Lawes reached through bodies to knock the ball free from a defensive Welsh maul.

Tom Curry celebrates scoring their first try with Henry Slade and Billy Vunipola Curry celebrates his first-half try. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Billy Vunipola and then Lawes trucked up before Tom Curry showed a keen eye for a gap as Justin Tipuric was rising after a big hit on Ben Youngs. The 20-year-old Sale Shark punished Wales by running through the vacant pillar position and over the try-line.

Wales’ best first-half bout of pressure in England’s third came mostly without the ball as Gareth Anscombe ran turnover ball and chipped into the middle of the England 22.

Youngs fumbled slightly and was hit hard close to his own posts. Despite some ferocious Alun Wyn Jones clean-outs, England held firm and Youngs’ clearing box-kick was chased to perfection by Jonny May, whose tackle stopped Liam Williams an attacking run.

Trailing 3-10 at the half-time interval, Wales forced a way back into the game through Anscombe’s boot. Kyle Sinckler, labelled an emotional timebomb pre-match by Warren Gatland, began to lose his discipline after racking up an enormous 20 tackles and two consecutive concessions led to Anscombe making it a one-score game with 24 minutes to play.

Jonny May and Henry Slade with Gareth Anscombe and Josh Adams Players rise to compete for a high ball. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The brilliant Curry forced a timely penalty to allow Farrell nudge England 9-13 ahead minutes later. The match remained balanced on a knife-edge, but there was more of the hammer than the sickle to Wales’ try.

Gatland’s men mounted pressure with brutish phase after phase. The totemic Alun Wyn Jones rolled his way close to the line and 10 phases later his team were still pushing, looking for an inch when the ball needed to go wide, but found its way to the second row’s hands. He wisely carried.

Eventually, the red arrows did fan out of their narrow formation and Biggar unleashed a  long pass from left to right for George North to have a run at the try-line. He was caught short, but England were stretched enough to finally show a gap on phase 34 and Hill lunged over.

Biggar, introduced to an ovation on the hour mark, heard rapturous appreciation for his conversion. England were unable to find grip enough to hit back and it was Biggar who rounded off the day with a superb cross-field kick to Adams. The wing couldn’t take the ball cleanly, but did well to reach and grab the pill before it hit the ground and his momentum took him over the line.

With a record 12th straight win under their belt, Wales will pick up the push for a Grand Slam in two weeks when they travel to meet Scotland in Murrayfield. They will host Ireland, who are eight points behind the leaders before tackling Italy, on the final day in Cardiff.

Scorers

Wales

Tries: C Hill, J Adams

Conversions: D Biggar (1/2)

Penalties: G Anscombe (3/3)

England

Tries: T Curry

Conversions: O Farrell (1/1)

Penalties: E Daly 0/1, O Farrell (2/2)

 

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (51)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales derail England's Grand Slam attempt and take over as Six Nations leaders
    Wales derail England's Grand Slam attempt and take over as Six Nations leaders
    France show glimpses of their free-flowing best, but have to work for late bonus point
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands'
    FOOTBALL
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    Martinez sends Bayern level at top of Bundesliga
    Messi marks 50th career hat-trick as Barcelona beat Sevilla
    IRELAND
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    Schmidt hopes to see Cronin grab opportunity after show of 'faith'
    Return of Tebaldi among five changes in Italy team to face Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie