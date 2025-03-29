Kildunne hat-trick helps England thrash Wales in Women's Six Nations

ELLIE KILDUNNE MARKED her 50th cap with a second-half hat-trick of a tries as England continued their quest for a seventh successive Women’s Six Nations title and fourth consecutive Grand Slam with a 67-12 rout of Wales.

England ran in 11 tries in total at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium after Wales opened the scoring through Jenni Scoble.

But England hit back with four tries before half-time, including two from No 8 Maddie Feaunati, as they wrapped up a bonus-point to lead 26-7 at the break.

Full-back Kildunne, the reigning world player of the year and one of 13 changes to the side that beat Italy 38-5 in England’s tournament opener last weekend, then ran in three tries as the champions surged ahead.

England, the hosts of this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup, have now lost just one of their last 53 games — but that sole reverse was an agonising 34-31 defeat by New Zealand in the World Cup final three years ago.

But it was Wales, beaten 24-21 by Scotland last week, who struck first when, following a close-range scrum, tighthead prop Scoble dived over to score a sixth-minute try converted by Keira Bevan.

England equalised in the 11th minute when, in their first attack of the game, Feaunati powered over for a try converted by fly-half Zoe Harrison.

Three minutes later, a superb solo score from Meg Jones gave England the lead, with the Welsh-born centre stepping past both Llecu George and Jasmine Joyce in a mazy 35-metre run.

England prop Sarah Bern then forced her way over, with Harrison again adding the extras.

Before the half hour, England had their fourth try and Feaunati her second when the visitors exploited the gap left in the cover when Wales captain Hannah Jones rushed out of the defensive line.

Kildunne crowned a slick move as England went 33-7 ahead early in the second half before good carrying by the forwards and a flat pass by Harrison sent her in for a second try.

Kildunne completed her hat-trick straight from the re-start following her second try as she sped past the Welsh defence after Jess Breach kicked ahead.

Kate Williams pulled a try back for Wales before Harrison’s pinpoint cross-kick sent in wing Abby Dow for England’s eighth try.

England replacement Abi Burton, making her Test debut three years after being in a coma, then powered her way over from close range.

And there was time for Dow to score her second try before Burton wrapped up the game with her second before Harrison landed her sixth conversion of the match.

France, the last team to beat England in the championship back in 2018, also made it two wins with a 38-15 win at home to Scotland.

France full-back Morgane Bourgeois scored 20 points, contributing 15 with the boot as well as one of the team’s four tries that secured a bonus-point win.

“We put in a huge week of work after our win over Ireland (27-15),” said Bourgeois. “We were not best pleased by that performance. Today was better, we executed really well.”

Italy and Ireland will look to bounce back from their first-round defeats when they meet in Parma on Sunday.

