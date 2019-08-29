This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'And so we will become eternal' - Cantona gives bizarre speech at Champions League draw

The Frenchman left guest baffled after saying a few words to mark receiving the Uefa President’s Award in Monaco.

By Ben Blake Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 5:40 PM
30 minutes ago 1,832 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4787927

Cantona Uefa Speech Cantona receives his award from Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

ERIC CANTONA WAS a special guest at this evening’s Champions League group stage draw in Monaco. 

The former Manchester United and France star was present to pick up the Uefa President’s Award from Aleksander Ceferin. 

And 53-year-old Cantona left the crowd and millions watching around Europe bemused with his acceptance speech. 

The man whose most famous quote spoke about seagulls following the trawler, began with a line from Shakespeare’s King Lear, before giving his own unique take on the future of man kind.  

“As flies to wanton boys, we are for the gods,” Cantona started. “They kill us for their sport.

“Soon the science will not only be able to slow down the ageing of the cells – soon the science will fix the cells to the state.

And so we will become eternal. Only accidents, crimes, wars will still kill us, but unfortunately crimes and wars will multiply.

“I love football. Thank you.”

The reaction of the guy next to Pavel Nedved at the end of the video says it all. 

Source: BT Sport/YouTube

