Evan Ferguson emerges as doubt for World Cup play-off as he returns to Brighton for injury assessment

EVAN FERGUSON HAS emerged as a doubt for Ireland’s World Cup play-off against Czechia next month, as he has returned to parent club Brighton from Roma for an assessment on his ongoing ankle issues.

Ferguson has been sidelined since the start of the month with an ankle issue, and The 42 understands that the Irish striker has now returned to England for an assessment on the injury. Brighton and Roma are understood to be liaising on Ferguson’s next steps, though Ferguson has now emerged as a doubt for the play-off clash in Prague on 26 March.

Advertisement

Ferguson missed the November wins over Portugal and Hungary with an ankle problem, and his Roma manager, Gian Piero Gasperini gave more detail on the nature of Ferguson’s ankle problems earlier this month.

“Ferguson has an ankle problem, the fourth sprain he’s suffered”, said Gasperini at a press conference on 8 February.

“Last year, he was sidelined for a year due to ankle surgery, so this guy’s biggest challenges are of this nature. We’re trying to get him back on his feet, but every time he changes direction, he risks a small sprain.

“He has one on each side, but the one he had surgery on didn’t completely resolve the problem. We’re all working hard to get him back on track, but it’s not easy for him either: he goes from moments of happiness to moments of intense discontent and depression.

“Each time, it takes weeks. The last time, if I’m not mistaken, he hurt himself on a dive to avoid a photographer. Whenever he’s been available, he’s always been used, but that’s his problem. In fact, this year has gone better than last year, when he practically never played.”

Ferguson’s potential absence would add to Heimir Hallgrimsson’s injury concerns for the World Cup play-off series. Midfielder Josh Cullen has already been ruled out with an ACL rupture, while striker Adam Idah is in a race against time to return from a hamstring injury prior to the March window.