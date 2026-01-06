Evan Ferguson scores as Roma move up to fourth

Serie A results on Tuesday:

Pisa 0 Como 3

Lecce 0-2 Roma

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Evan Ferguson was on target as Roma beat struggling Lecce 2-0 in Serie A this evening, as they moved up to fourth in the table.

Gian Piero Gasperini handed the Meath native a third successive league start, and the manager’s faith was rewarded in the 14th minute, as Ferguson produced a clinical finish from the edge of the area.

The 21-year-old was then withdrawn on the hour mark, and his replacement, Artem Dovbyk, doubled the visitors’ advantage.

Ferguson has now scored three Serie A goals this season and five in all competitions.

THE IRISHMAN!



Evan Ferguson scores for Roma 👀 That was nice 🔥



GAME ON | Watch Lega Serie A live on https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb in select territories pic.twitter.com/8JrcJeG3hA — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) January 6, 2026

It includes a run of four goals in the Irishman’s last six matches, having managed just one in his first 14 appearances for the Italian side.

Ferguson’s slow start at Roma and some critical remarks from Gasperini led to speculation that his season-long loan move could be cut short this month, with the club reportedly looking at alternative options and weighing up a move for Man United’s Joshua Zirkzee, among others.

However, Brighton CEO Paul Barber suggested in an interview published on Saturday that an imminent return to Ferguson’s parent club is “very unlikely” and his encouraging recent form may persuade Roma to keep faith with him.

