Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE Sinead Farrelly is set to represent Ireland.
# Ready to go
Ex-USA underage international Farrelly added to Ireland squad
The NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder has linked up with Vera Pauw’s side after receiving clearance to play.
526
1
30 minutes ago

FORMER USA underage international Sinead Farrelly has been added to the Ireland squad after receiving Fifa international clearance to play.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who was born in Havertown, Pennsylvania, qualifies for Ireland through her Cavan-born father (Sean) but required an international transfer having represented the United States at underage level.

The Football Association of Ireland said via a statement that Farrelly’s interest in representing Ireland predates the team’s World Cup qualification, having been in contact with manager Vera Pauw for the past two years.

Before her eligibility had been confirmed, the player was invited to train with the Ireland squad in Austin, Texas this week.

Farrelly, who plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), could be in line to make her Ireland debut, as the team face USA in a friendly on Saturday and again on 11 April.

“I feel really proud,” Farrelly told the FAI’s YouTube channel. “I spent some years of my childhood living in Ireland with my family.

“My dad’s from there. He’s the only sibling out of his big family that lives in America, so we’ve a bunch of family over there.

“So Ireland’s always been really interwoven into our life and my family life.

“So it feels a little surreal but I feel really honoured and proud to be wearing this badge.”

FAI TV / YouTube

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     