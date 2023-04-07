Ex-USA underage international Farrelly added to Ireland squad

FORMER USA underage international Sinead Farrelly has been added to the Ireland squad after receiving Fifa international clearance to play.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who was born in Havertown, Pennsylvania, qualifies for Ireland through her Cavan-born father (Sean) but required an international transfer having represented the United States at underage level.

The Football Association of Ireland said via a statement that Farrelly’s interest in representing Ireland predates the team’s World Cup qualification, having been in contact with manager Vera Pauw for the past two years.

Before her eligibility had been confirmed, the player was invited to train with the Ireland squad in Austin, Texas this week.

Farrelly, who plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), could be in line to make her Ireland debut, as the team face USA in a friendly on Saturday and again on 11 April.

“I feel really proud,” Farrelly told the FAI’s YouTube channel. “I spent some years of my childhood living in Ireland with my family.

“My dad’s from there. He’s the only sibling out of his big family that lives in America, so we’ve a bunch of family over there.

“So Ireland’s always been really interwoven into our life and my family life.

“So it feels a little surreal but I feel really honoured and proud to be wearing this badge.”