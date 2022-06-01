Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 1 June 2022
Advertisement

De Klerk the latest World Cup-winning Springbok heading to Japan

The scrum-half is joining Yokohama Canon Eagles.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 10:34 AM
1 hour ago 1,483 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5779896
Faf De Klerk (file pic).
Image: PA
Faf De Klerk (file pic).
Faf De Klerk (file pic).
Image: PA

RUGBY WORLD CUP-WINNING Springbok Faf de Klerk will join Japanese side Yokohama Canon Eagles next season, the club said Wednesday, in the latest big-name coup for the ambitious league.

The feisty scrum-half leaves English Premiership side Sale Sharks and follows in the footsteps of several of his fellow South Africans in moving to the country where they won the World Cup in 2019.

Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willie le Roux, Lukhanyo Am and Malcolm Marx all played in this year’s Japan Rugby League One season, which finished on Sunday.

The 30-year-old De Klerk, who has 36 caps for the Springboks, said he had wanted to move to Japan “at some stage” ever since playing at the 2019 World Cup.

“Now it is a reality and I can’t wait to get stuck in with my teammates and coaches and hopefully make a big impact,” he said in a statement released by the team.

“The Japanese culture is amazing and I look forward to enjoying every moment with my partner, teammates and all the rugby fans of Japan.”

Yokohama, who also have World Cup-winning Springbok Jesse Kriel on their books, finished sixth in the 12-team table.

De Klerk joined Sale from South African side Golden Lions in 2017 and has made 13 appearances this season, scoring one try and 13 points.

His international career had stalled until his stellar form at Sale propelled him back into South Africa selection and he has been the Springboks’ first-choice scrum-half ever since.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

– © AFP 2022

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie