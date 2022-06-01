De Klerk the latest World Cup-winning Springbok heading to Japan

RUGBY WORLD CUP-WINNING Springbok Faf de Klerk will join Japanese side Yokohama Canon Eagles next season, the club said Wednesday, in the latest big-name coup for the ambitious league.

The feisty scrum-half leaves English Premiership side Sale Sharks and follows in the footsteps of several of his fellow South Africans in moving to the country where they won the World Cup in 2019.

Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willie le Roux, Lukhanyo Am and Malcolm Marx all played in this year’s Japan Rugby League One season, which finished on Sunday.

The 30-year-old De Klerk, who has 36 caps for the Springboks, said he had wanted to move to Japan “at some stage” ever since playing at the 2019 World Cup.

Advertisement

“Now it is a reality and I can’t wait to get stuck in with my teammates and coaches and hopefully make a big impact,” he said in a statement released by the team.

“The Japanese culture is amazing and I look forward to enjoying every moment with my partner, teammates and all the rugby fans of Japan.”

【New Member】



We would like to announce a new player who will be joining the Yokohama Canon Eagles! 🔥



👤Francois de Klerk



•Date of Birth:19/10/1991

•Position :SH

•Height/Weight:170cm / 88kg#yokohamacanoneagles #fafdeklerk pic.twitter.com/E8yWhKkaRE — 横浜キヤノンイーグルス (@Canon_Eagles) June 1, 2022

Yokohama, who also have World Cup-winning Springbok Jesse Kriel on their books, finished sixth in the 12-team table.

De Klerk joined Sale from South African side Golden Lions in 2017 and has made 13 appearances this season, scoring one try and 13 points.

His international career had stalled until his stellar form at Sale propelled him back into South Africa selection and he has been the Springboks’ first-choice scrum-half ever since.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

– © AFP 2022