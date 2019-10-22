This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
High Court to determine if the FAI can claim privilege on two more documents

The ODCE has made an application to assess if the material is legally privileged as part of its investigation into Irish football’s governing body.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 12:50 PM
37 minutes ago 2,032 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4861999
FAI headquarters.
Image: ©INPHO
FAI headquarters.
Image: ©INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has today revealed that it is seeking to claim privilege on two more documents — meaning the information contained in them could not be used as part of the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) investigation. 

Tens of thousands of documents have been submitted by Irish football’s governing body to the state’s watchdog, as per statutory requirements, including 40,000 three weeks ago. 

While no privilege was sought on any of those, the ODCE has made an application to the High Court to determine if two of the 10,048 documents presented last week contain privileged legal material. 

To date, the FAI say they have sought privilege on a total of 16 documents, adding that the High Court has so far upheld privilege on all 16. 

“The FAI continues to co-operate fully with the ongoing ODCE investigation,” explains today’s brief statement. 

