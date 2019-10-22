High Court to determine if the FAI can claim privilege on two more documents

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has today revealed that it is seeking to claim privilege on two more documents — meaning the information contained in them could not be used as part of the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) investigation.

Tens of thousands of documents have been submitted by Irish football’s governing body to the state’s watchdog, as per statutory requirements, including 40,000 three weeks ago.

While no privilege was sought on any of those, the ODCE has made an application to the High Court to determine if two of the 10,048 documents presented last week contain privileged legal material.

To date, the FAI say they have sought privilege on a total of 16 documents, adding that the High Court has so far upheld privilege on all 16.

“The FAI continues to co-operate fully with the ongoing ODCE investigation,” explains today’s brief statement.

