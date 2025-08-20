The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
RTÉ to show two FAI Cup quarter-finals live
RTÉ WILL BROADCAST two of the 2025 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup quarter-finals live.
Both all-Premier Division ties will be shown by the national broadcaster, after the draw was made yesterday.
Defending champions Drogheda United host Shamrock Rovers on Friday, 12 September, at 7.30pm, while St Patrick’s Athletic and Galway United face off on Sunday, 14 September, at 6pm.
The other last-eight clashes take place on the Friday night at 8pm, with Kerry welcoming Sligo Rovers to Mounthawk Park and Cork City travelling to Finn Harps. LOI TV will cover those games.
Several League of Ireland fixtures have been rescheduled as a result, as listed below.
2025 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup quarter-finals
Friday 12 September
Sunday 14 September
Rescheduled LOI fixtures
SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division
Drogheda United v Shelbourne, Sullivan and Lambe Park, originally scheduled for Friday, 12 September, will now be played on Monday, 22 September at 7.45pm
Galway United v Sligo Rovers, Eamonn Deacy Park, originally scheduled for Friday, 12 September, will now be played on Monday, 22 September at 7.45pm
St Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City, Richmond Park, originally scheduled for Friday, 12 September 2025, will now be played on Monday, 22 September at 7.45pm
Waterford v Shamrock Rovers, The RSC, originally scheduled for Friday, 12 September 2025, will now be played on Monday, 22 September at 7.45pm
Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United, The Showgrounds, originally scheduled for Saturday, 20 September 2025, will now be played on Friday, 19 September at 7.45pm
SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division
Athlone Town v Kerry, Athlone Town Stadium, originally scheduled for Friday, 12 September 2025, will now be played on Monday, 22 September at 7.45pm
Finn Harps v Wexford, Finn Park, originally scheduled for Friday, 12 September 2025, will now be played on Monday, 22 September at 7.45pm.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dates For The Diary Fixture Details Fixtures Football Soccer