Defending champions Drogheda host Shamrock Rovers. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeFixtures

RTÉ to show two FAI Cup quarter-finals live

Fixture details confirmed for last eight, as several league games rescheduled.
3.54pm, 20 Aug 2025

RTÉ WILL BROADCAST two of the 2025 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup quarter-finals live.

Both all-Premier Division ties will be shown by the national broadcaster, after the draw was made yesterday.

Defending champions Drogheda United host Shamrock Rovers on Friday, 12 September, at 7.30pm, while St Patrick’s Athletic and Galway United face off on Sunday, 14 September, at 6pm.

The other last-eight clashes take place on the Friday night at 8pm, with Kerry welcoming Sligo Rovers to Mounthawk Park and Cork City travelling to Finn Harps. LOI TV will cover those games.

Several League of Ireland fixtures have been rescheduled as a result, as listed below.

2025 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup quarter-finals

Friday 12 September

  • Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers, Sullivan and Lambe Park – 7.30pm, RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player
  • Finn Harps v Cork City, Finn Park – 7.45pm, LOI TV
  • Kerry v Sligo Rovers, Mounthawk Park - 7.45pm, LOI TV

Sunday 14 September

  • St Patrick’s Athletic v Galway United – 6pm, RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player

Rescheduled LOI fixtures

SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division

Drogheda United v Shelbourne, Sullivan and Lambe Park, originally scheduled for Friday, 12 September, will now be played on Monday, 22 September at 7.45pm

Galway United v Sligo Rovers, Eamonn Deacy Park, originally scheduled for Friday, 12 September, will now be played on Monday, 22 September at 7.45pm

St Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City, Richmond Park, originally scheduled for Friday, 12 September 2025, will now be played on Monday, 22 September at 7.45pm

Waterford v Shamrock Rovers, The RSC, originally scheduled for Friday, 12 September 2025, will now be played on Monday, 22 September at 7.45pm

Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United, The Showgrounds, originally scheduled for Saturday, 20 September 2025, will now be played on Friday, 19 September at 7.45pm

SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division

Athlone Town v Kerry, Athlone Town Stadium, originally scheduled for Friday, 12 September 2025, will now be played on Monday, 22 September at 7.45pm

Finn Harps v Wexford, Finn Park, originally scheduled for Friday, 12 September 2025, will now be played on Monday, 22 September at 7.45pm.

