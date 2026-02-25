'They have not threatened anything' - FAI CEO insists no Uefa pressure to play Israel

FAI CHIEF EXECUTIVE David Courell insists there has been no pressure from Uefa to ensure the Nations League fixtures with Israel are fulfilled later this year.

FAI president Paul Cooke confirmed in a letter sent to members of the General Assembly earlier today that the October 4 date would go ahead in Aviva Stadium.

Courell has expanded on that correspondence, admitting it was “a difficult decision” but explaining that there was no threat of additional sanctions from Uefa that could see Ireland potentially lose hosting rights for Euro 2028 in the event of a boycott.

“Uefa have a degree of respect for the situation we find ourselves in. They understand the very strongly held views in Ireland on this subject. And I think, just to be entirely clear, they have not been overbearing on this fixture in any way, shape or form,” he said.

“They have not threatened anything, they have not indicated any deeper sanctions etcetera. It’s our job to evaluate the situation on what we know, and that’s what’s included in that letter. We know that should we forfeit these fixtures, we will lose six points. Should we lose six points, we will slide down Nations League B, potentially dropping to Nations League C. We will end up losing our seeding position for Euro 2028 qualification. They are facts that are tangible realities of a decision on sporting grounds if we were to take it now.”

A 93% majority of the FAI’s General Assembly voted at the end of last year to put forward a motion to Uefa to suspend Israel from official competition due to breaches of the European governing body’s statutes.

The United Nations also released a report in September 2025 that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza .

“I think it’s fair to say that we have heard our GA (General Assembly) loud and clear. It was such an overwhelming vote of support for the motion that came forward, and I respect that,” Courell said.

“It gave us a really strong platform to go to UEFA and make our voice heard. Whether or not we fulfil these fixtures is a decision for the board and the executive. That is, within the constitution, our obligation, our role. And as such, that decision has been taken. We are very happy to hear further from our General Assembly on their viewpoints. However, the decision has been taken.

“The reality is, we’re talking solely in the lane of the men’s national team here. But if we fail to qualify for Euro ‘28, you know the financial benefit that can bring for the association and the benefit it will bring to the grassroots game and every aspect of what we do.

“So there is a big range of implications that extend beyond what we’ve included in that letter. But we don’t even need to go there. From a sporting perspective, it’s not within the interest of Irish football not to fulfil these games. We are fulfilling the games.”

The FAI CEO added that the only way the FAI could have requested to move the fixture to a neutral venue was “unless it’s declared on the formal basis of safety and security, adding that “whether or not the games are held in Ireland is a matter for the authorities.”

An Garda Síochána are prepared to oversee the fixture – there is not suggestion of an early kick-off – and Courell insisted that it is the FAI’s “intent” that those who wish to protest inside and outside the stadium will be able to do so.

“We want to approach it in as sympathetic a manner as possible to make sure that, just like the Norwegian federation did quite well, I think it’s fair to say, they took what could have been a very challenging environment and created it into an opportunity for people to have their voices heard in a respectful and safe environment.

“That is absolutely our intent. How we execute that, how we manifest that, is something we’ll have to work through, not only with An Garda Síochána but also with Uefa. But it is our intent to try and approach this in light of the depth of sentiment in the country.

“Our desire to fulfil the games doesn’t mean that we can’t still allow our stakeholders to have their voices heard.”

When asked if fans could protest inside the stadium, Courell responded: “I wouldn’t use those terms. Again, we understand people have strong viewpoints from different perspectives on this.

“It’s not all universal and we believe that where appropriate in a controlled environment, if it’s respectful, then it should at least be tried to be facilitated.”

Courell says the early talks with the Israel FA suggest no travelling supporters from the country will be travelling to Dublin but that their fans from elsewhere may well be in attendance.

The FAI chief was also adamant that his personal view was not a consideration in the association’s stance.

“With all due respect, I am a football administrator, I am not a politician. I am here in my capacity as CEO of the federation, and it’s incumbent on me to look at everything through the lens of football and what’s right for the interest of the Irish game, and as such I don’t think my opinion counts.

“I’m sure everybody has an opinion on this, but my personal views on this situation do not come into the decision-making process.”

Courell also revealed that he has been in contact with counterparts at the Norwegian FA about how they handled a World Cup qualifier with Israel last year, confirming usual protocols around national anthems would be upheld. A donation from the gate was also made to Doctors Without Border by Norway.

“That’s 100 percent within our intent. The manner and mechanism of how we do that is yet to be established. Who the recipient, charitable foundation might be, we’ve yet to establish. But it is absolutely something that we are working towards,” Courell said.

He also confirmed that there have been “exploratory conversations” regarding the men’s senior team and staff.

“We understand that there’ll be a diverse viewpoint and we’ll respect whatever their position is. But the reality is they are also equally respectful of the association’s decision to fulfil these games.”