FAI board approves format for League of Ireland restart on 31 July

THE BOARD OF the Football Association of Ireland [FAI] has approved the format for the League of Ireland’s restart on 31 July.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, the FAI said the National League Executive Committee (NLEC) ruled that the League will resume on 31 July, with two rounds of matches in total, including games played to date, and promotion and relegation as scheduled at the start of the 2020 season.

Under that format, the bottom club in the Premier Division will be relegated automatically, with the side second-from-bottom facing a play-off with a First Division team to decide their fate.

The restart saga took another twist last night, however, as some Premier Division clubs objected to the format and called for an investigation.

But now, after this evening’s approval from the FAI Board, the previously announced format for the 2020 SSE Airtricity League season will be maintained.

