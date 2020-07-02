This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FAI board approves format for League of Ireland restart on 31 July

Some Premier Division clubs were against the relegation plans in particular.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 8:42 PM
A general view of FAI HQ.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE BOARD OF the Football Association of Ireland [FAI] has approved the format for the League of Ireland’s restart on 31 July.

A short statement from the FAI Board reads: “The Board of the Football Association of Ireland has this evening approved the decision of the National League Executive Committee, made on the 30th of June, to resume the SSE Airtricity League.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, the FAI said the National League Executive Committee (NLEC) ruled that the League will resume on 31 July, with two rounds of matches in total, including games played to date, and promotion and relegation as scheduled at the start of the 2020 season.

Under that format, the bottom club in the Premier Division will be relegated automatically, with the side second-from-bottom facing a play-off with a First Division team to decide their fate. 

The restart saga took another twist last night, however, as some Premier Division clubs objected to the format and called for an investigation.

But now, after this evening’s approval from the FAI Board, the previously announced format for the 2020 SSE Airtricity League season will be maintained.

