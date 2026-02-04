FAI submits preliminary bid to host 2029 Women's Champions League Final

THE FAI HAS submitted a preliminary bid dossier to Uefa to host the Women’s Champions League Final in 2029.

The news comes after the association submitted an initial expression of interest to host the event last October with a final bid submission to follow in early June.

A statement released today reads that the FAI has worked closely with the Aviva Stadium, the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, and Dublin City Council, to “review the requirements to host the event with consideration given to legacy potential, delivery feasibility and financial costs” over a three-month exploratory process.

“The FAI believes that the collaborative approach with key stakeholders, experience of successfully hosting the UEFA Europa League Final in 2011 and 2024, as well as the preparatory work being done for EURO 2028 will support the bid,” the statement continues.

“Also, the increased popularity of women & girls’ football puts the Association in a strong position to host the 28th staging of the Final of the top women’s club competition in Europe.

“The Association will continue to work closely with its partners ahead of the final bid submission in early June.”