Farrell closing in on his first Test selection after beating Brumbies

THERE WERE TIMES in this Lions performance when some of the likely first Test starters combined and their game flowed nicely.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell had a few moments of connection in just their second game together, hinting that they can weave a bit of magic in the Test series.

Andy Farrell pointed out afterwards that the halfbacks haven’t even trained together much because the Lions have been on the move so often in the last few weeks. Indeed, Farrell said that it will be good to get to the first Test week just so the Lions have “a full run” at a proper week of preparation for one game.

However, Farrell is pleased with how his numbers nine and 10 have combined so far.

“They’re bonding unbelievably well, constantly talking off the field,” said the Lions boss. “That’ll continue to grow, no doubt.”

In the Lions midfield, the already proven pairing of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose had a good night.

Aki must have been close to claiming the player-of-the-match award that went to Gibson-Park. The Connacht man was explosive with ball in hand, had some nice passes and defended well.

Outside him, Ringrose created and finished a cracking try in another powerful performance.

The sense is that Farrell and the Lions like the extra physical edge that the Irish centres bring compared to their Scottish rivals, Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones. The Scots are by no means weak, but the Irish duo tend to add that bit more direct punch.

Bundee Aki was strong in midfield. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Skipper Maro Itoje and Joe McCarthy went well as a second row combination again, potentially locking in that pairing for the Tests. McCarthy’s slick sweep passes were integral to two of the Lions’ tries at Gio Stadium.

The Lions’ lineout went well on their throw, while Itoje came up with one important steal on his own five-metre line in the second half.

Also key to that good lineout showing was Ollie Chessum, who made his first start of this tour at number six. The Englishman would have been frustrated at Brumbies number eight Tuaina Taii Tualima scoring on his inside shoulder early on, but he rebounded well.

The Lions used Chessum’s powerful ball-carrying on second phase of several set-piece attacks and he generated momentum. He also won the scraps on the ground a few times, something that Farrell always appreciates.

“He’s direct with ball in hand and obviously a great lineout threat,” said Farrell of Chessum.

“It’s nice to have another option as someone who can play in that six role with the back rowers that we have also seen so far.”

It would be hasty to write off Tadhg Beirne from a starting role for the Lions given that he has been one of the best players in the world for the last few years, but this always felt like a pivotal night for Chessum.

The England international, who moved into the second row for the final stage of this win in Canberra, did himself no harm with a dynamic performance. Beirne will need to respond on Saturday against the AUNZ Invitational side.

It would be a surprise if he doesn’t show up strongly and there is, of course, still the possibility that Beirne partners Itoje in the second row.

Ollie Chessum carries for the Lions. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Jack Conan surely nailed down his starting role at number eight, leading both the carries chart with 17 and the tackles chart with 14. It wasn’t a flashy performance, but it was effective and busy. He seems vital in pulling it all together in the back row.

Tom Curry might not be feeling as confident after a performance in which he threw a couple of loose offloads. It’s a tendency that has pockmarked his otherwise energetic showings. Curry was livid with himself after the Argentina game, stressing that Farrell only wanted offloads when they were definitely on.

Curry lived by that standard when sending Marcus Smith over for a try just before half time but on two other occasions, he threw them when they weren’t on.

Josh van der Flier came off the bench and delivered his usual high level of accuracy. So he may well have claimed the starting number seven shirt for the first Test.

James Lowe had a frustrating first half as he made some errors and uncharacteristically failed to finish in the left corner at one stage. He had good moments too and has major credit in the bank. Lowe is also a potent left-footed kicker and it’s hard to see the Lions going into the Tests without that weapon.

Tommy Freeman had a quieter outing on the right but again, he has built up credit with his powerful performances. A first-half breakdown turnover was a reminder of his qualities. Farrell is a huge fan of Mack Hansen on the right wing, but Freeman has largely been in fine form.

It was a disappointing evening for Blair Kinghorn as he got his second Lions start and his first at fullback. It lasted just 25 minutes due to a knee injury and while Farrell was upbeat about it post-match, it was far from ideal for Kinghorn not getting a chance to impress.

It remains to be seen how bad the injury is but the door appears to be wide open for Hugo Keenan, who has had no luck on this tour so far. Keenan will likely start at number 15 on Saturday in Adelaide and a dominant performance could secure him a Test spot.

Keenan is set for another chance on Saturday. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

As for the front row, a good scrum performance must have pleased Farrell and co. Dan Sheehan was part of that effort and the good lineout showing, while he also blasted down the right touchline at one stage in a reminder of his carrying prowess. He’s nailed on.

Tadhg Furlong had a good outing to leave himself in pole position at tighthead. He might not make the rampaging carries of old but the 32-year-old is big, strong, and precise. He can be counted on at set-piece time and does the dirty work in narrow channels well.

Ellis Genge wasn’t able to bring his very best at loosehead but Andrew Porter was always firmly in contention to start at loosehead. The latter did well off the bench in Canberra. Whoever starts, the combination of Porter and Genge looks strong.

And yet, even after tonight, no one can be certain of what’s coming next week for the first Test. Farrell insisted yet again that his mind is not made up.

“I wasn’t joking,” said the Lions boss. “People like to decide in their own mind my thoughts in regards to what selection looks like, but it was the truth. We look forward to Saturday.”