Sexton says Farrell has hit ground running with the Lions

OWEN FARRELL ON Tuesday took part in his first full training session since joining the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

Farrell arrived Down Under on Friday as a replacement for broken arm victim Elliot Daly and was present as the Lions stepped up preparations for Wednesday’s clash with the Brumbies in Canberra.

The 33-year-old is in line to make the first appearance of his fourth Lions tour against an AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide on Saturday.

Head coach Andy Farrell confirmed on Monday that his son is in contention to play in the final fixture before the first Test against Australia on 19 July, having completed all of his return-to-play protocols for concussion.

His last game was for Racing 92 against Lyon when he suffered a head injury, a further setback in a season that has been interrupted by groin surgery. He played only 17 games in the 2024/25 campaign.

“I wouldn’t say he’s over the jet lag just yet. I think he was up all night, but haven’t we all been through that? But the rest is fine,” said Andy Farrell.

Farrell’s call-up was controversial given his last Test for England was almost two years ago and his only season at Racing 92 was underwhelming to the point he has agreed an immediate return to Saracens.

However, the management regards his experience and leadership as valuable assets, not least because he is the only player in the squad who was present for the last triumphant Lions tour, also to Australia in 2013.