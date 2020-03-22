Marouane Fellaini tests positive for coronavirus

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus, his Chinese club Shandong Luneng have announced.

Chinese media is reporting that the 32-year-old is in isolation at Jinan hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases.

Fellaini, who spent 11 seasons in England with United and Everton, recently returned to the country after a spell in Dubai following the outbreak of Covid-19.

“The official test confirmed that the player Fellaini has tested positive for the coronavirus during the quarantine observation period,” the club said in a statement.

“During this period, the player’s body temperature has been normal and there are no other discomforts. He has received further observation and treatment at a designated medical institution.”

Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe.❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xTczNLoz1w — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) March 22, 2020

Fellaini used a post on Twitter to express gratitude for the treatment he is receiving.

