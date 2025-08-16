Fermanagh player stars in AFLW debut for Melbourne Demons

IRISH DEBUTANT Bláithín Bogue starred for Melbourne Demons in their 30-point AFLW (Australian Football League Women’s) win over Geelong.

The fourth international player on North Melbourne’s list, Bogue signed following their 2023 campaign.

She previously represented Fermanagh and Tempo Maguires in GAA, winning the player-of-the-match award in the 2022 All-Ireland Junior Ladies’ final.

The 25-year-old, who is one of a record 39 Irish players involved in the AFLW this year, didn’t feature in her first season as the club were crowned champions.

But after impressing in pre-season, she made the most of her opportunity today, kicking a soccer-style goal amid heavy rain in the final quarter at Kardinia Park, as the Kangaroos avoided a major scare against their rivals.

Bogue also produced the assist for Bella Eddey’s goal to give her side an 18-point advantage.

The Tempo, Fermanagh native, then put the outcome beyond any doubt, taking a mark in the goal square before registering a kick from close range.

“It was great. The first three quarters were tough, but we knew we just had to keep fighting until the end,” Bogue told Fox Sports afterwards.

“I honestly was just in the right place at the right time (for the goals).

“The first one, the ball was just there and I just had to put the boot on it, because they put so much pressure on you if you try to bend down for the ball. I was just happy I got it away.”