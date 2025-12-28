Final Demand scoops Grade One glory at Limerick

FINAL DEMAND came to the fore with a straightforward victory in the Guinness 00 Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick for the father-and-son team of Willie and Patrick Mullins.

Sent off the 1-3 favourite in a small field of four, the six-year-old was vying for a third Grade One title, having struck at the top level twice during his hurdling career.

He was making his second start over fences with a winning debut already on his CV, and added to that 13-length triumph at Navan with an effortless eight-length victory from Gold Dancer to see his odds for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase trimmed from evens to 4-5 with Coral.

Patrick Mullins said: “He jumped fantastic but was very lairy on his own in front.

“I looked through my legs after the third last and saw that something had obviously gone amiss with Danny (Mullins aboard stablemate Jimmy Du Seuil). After that, it was just a case of getting him home.

“At the last, I said ‘just don’t do anything silly’, and he came back and was very good. He was like riding an armchair.

“I wanted to be going a stride faster all the way as I thought Jimmy Du Seuil might be a faster horse. Going down the back the last time I asked him to go on, and he did. I wish I could have gone around again!

“I think in a more competitive rac,e he’ll travel better. He was so lazy today, which is great.”

The race is named in honour of former Mullins’ inmate Faugheen, who triumphed in 2019 as one of the trainer’s nine previous race winners. Patrick Mullins rode Faugheen that day and also teamed up with Gaelic Warrior in 2023.

He added: “We normally go Dublin Racing Festival (before Cheltenham), but it’s great to win here. This is Limerick’s big race, and there is always a great crowd.”