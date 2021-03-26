BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 26 March 2021
Brilliant Jack Charlton documentary premieres on Irish television this weekend

Virgin Media One will show the emotional documentary on Sunday night, and the broadcaster has been running ‘Donate For Dementia’ ahead of its screening.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Mar 2021, 11:43 AM
1 hour ago 1,060 Views 2 Comments
Source: Finding Jack Charlton Film/YouTube

‘FINDING JACK CHARLTON’ has received widespread praise since its digital release last November. 

The emotional and inspiring documentary tells the story of the English World Cup winner who became an iconic Irish figure for his achievements as manager of the senior football team during a magical 10-year period in the 1980s and ’90s. 

Charlton sadly passed away in July 2020, and this film also takes a close look at the struggles he had dealing with dementia in the final 18 months of his life. 

There are contributions from his wife Pat, son John and a host of footballing greats who loved Jack dearly. 

On Sunday night, ‘Finding Jack Charlton’ will air on Irish television for the first time — 9pm on Virgin Media One. It will then be shown on BBC Two at 9pm on Monday night. 

Inspired by the film, Virgin Media Television and The Alzheimers Society of Ireland have been running ‘Donate for Dementia‘ this week to raise awareness and funds for those living with dementia and their carers. 

